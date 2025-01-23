Led By Donkeys have projected a huge image of Elon Musk’s dubious salute onto the side of a Tesla factory along with the words ‘Heil Tesla.’

Earlier this week, Musk caused outrage at Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration when he performed a gesture that bore a striking resemblance to a Nazi salute.

The Tesla CEO took to stage to thank the American electorate for voting to ‘save civilisation’, and gestured to the crowd by moving his hand to his chest and then holding his arm outstretched in the air.

He then repeated the action, complete with an open palm.

Since then, there has been huge debate about whether this was a Nazi salute or not, although the fact right-wing extremists themselves have reacted so gleefully to the gesture should probably tell you all you need to know about it.

Now, the left-wing campaign group Led By Donkeys have made their feelings clear by projecting a huge image of Musk’s salute onto the side of a Tesla factory in Berlin.

The group also showed a five-minute film on the side of the building as part of the stunt which was organised German group Political Beauty.

Sharing the video on X, they wrote: “The world’s richest man @elonmusk is promoting the far right in Europe. Don’t buy a @Tesla.”

You can watch the full thing below.

The world’s richest man @elonmusk is promoting the far right in Europe. Don’t buy a @Tesla.

Location: Tesla Gigafactory, Berlin.

(In collaboration with @politicalbeauty) pic.twitter.com/xaacsX4Qw4 — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) January 23, 2025

This isn’t the only Tesla stunt Led By Donkeys have carried out to highlight Musk’s extremism.

Following Trump’s election win last November, the group beamed a searing 10-minute long video onto the side of Tesla’s European HQ, explaining ‘who Elon Musk really is.’

The video starts from the Tesla CEO buying Twitter, now called X, in 2022, and goes all the way through to Trump’s election win, which Musk undoubtedly played a huge role in influencing.

You can watch that here.

Related: Elon Musk responds to critics after ‘bizarre Nazi salute’ stunt