Boris Johnson ‘ran away’ from an interview with Piers Morgan after he was asked about the incident when he infamously ‘hid in a fridge‘ to avoid speaking to Morgan.

Five years ago, Morgan and his co-host Susanna Reid had wanted to speak to the then-prime minister on Good Morning Britain as he visited a dairy depot. However, Johnson and his team ended up heading into a walk-in fridge instead of speaking to the programme.

Five years on from the bizarre moment, Morgan interviewed Johnson on his YouTube show Uncensored.

At the end of the interview, Morgan couldn’t resist bringing up the fridge incident from 2019, and jokingly asked Johnson if he “got hypothermia?”

Johnson, who was speaking from Kyiv, replied that he was in a “glorified fridge,” adding: “I’m now making amends by giving you the longest interview I’ve ever given you, in a place that is substantially colder than most domestic fridges. Anyway, take care.”

And with that, he shot off camera.

You can watch the exchange below.

Sharing the clip on X, Morgan said: “Five years after he ran into a fridge to avoid being interviewed by me, ⁦@BorisJohnson⁩ finally agreed to do one today… and ended up running away again…”

