Elon Musk has suggested that the US should overthrow the UK’s “tyrannical” government in the latest of a saga of social media posts aimed at the UK government.

Since Donald Trump was voted to be America’s next president, Elon Musk, who championed Trump’s cause across his platform ‘X’, has turned his focus across the pond to UK politics.

This has seen the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX businessman back Reform UK, then subsequently claim Nigel Farage is not the man to lead the party.

He has also repeatedly taken aim at Keir Starmer’s government and called for the release of Tommy Robinson from prison.

Now, in his latest social media post, Musk posted a poll to ‘X’ captioned: “America should liberate the people of Britain from their tyrannical government”.

Underneath were simply the choices ‘yes or ‘no’.

The poll, which was posted two hours ago, currently sits at 67.7 per cent in favour of a big slice of some good ol’ American freedom while 32.3% don’t fancy being able to buy guns as part of the weekly shop.

People in the comments were of course giving their thoughts on the matter.

One person wrote: “Shouldn’t that be the choice of the people of Britain?”

Another user said: “I say let them start the fight and come when they call.”

Meanwhile one commenter put: “I’m not sure America has the moral critical mass to do something like that at this point.”

