MPs decisively voted down a “Musk motion” to launch a new national inquiry into the grooming gangs scandal just two years after the last inquiry concluded.

A Tory bid to amend the Children’s Wellbeing Bill was dismissed by 364 to 111, a majority of 253.

Had it succeeded, it would have killed new legislation which aims to reform things like the children’s care system and raise educational standards in schools.

It's official: Elon Musk has seized control of the Conservative Party. pic.twitter.com/pM5JD0Q6Ry — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) January 8, 2025

The vote came after Jess Phillips rejected a new national inquiry into child sexual exploitation in Oldham, saying this should be done at a local level instead.

The Tories also previously said an Oldham inquiry should be done locally and in 2015 commissioned a seven-year national inquiry into child sex abuse, led by Professor Alexis Jay, which looked at grooming gangs.

However, they didn’t implement any of its recommendations while in office – and Sir Keir has vowed to do so instead of launching a fresh investigation into the subject, which could delay meaningful action for years.

364 MPs voted against holding another 10 year inquiry, into something that already had an inquiry into it, which released its results 4 years ago and was completely ignored, by the people who are currently calling for another inquiry. — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) January 8, 2025

Did we all take a second to digest that all of today’s politics in Westminster, including PMQ’s, was dictated by a foreign billionaire in the US.



Are we just going to be okay with that? — Ali Milani (@AliMilaniUK) January 8, 2025

