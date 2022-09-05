What does a politician who has failed countless times to get elected into the Commons and was once outvoted, in an election, by someone dressed as a dolphin do next?

This tweet might give you a flavour of his success so far.

Nige mate, you were once beaten in an election by a person dressed as a dolphin. https://t.co/HQXx5L0HOb — Freddie (@FreddieBailey96) November 7, 2020

It seems the answer is to be mocked by saying anything for money on Cameo, including support for the IRA, and now he has launched his own gin.

Of course, it is a patriotic gin, as the bottle come in red, white and blue. It looks more purple to us.

He shared the promotional video and wrote: “My brand new Farage gin is produced by an artisan distillery in the heart of Cornwall. Red, White or Blue — I hope you enjoy my patriotic take on this quintessentially British drink!”

He tells his fans he still loves beer though, don’t worry he is still a real man, he appears to imply.

Watch

My brand new Farage gin is produced by an artisan distillery in the heart of Cornwall.



Red, White or Blue — I hope you enjoy my patriotic take on this quintessentially British drink!



Click here to buy: https://t.co/F0oMQm0Rx0 pic.twitter.com/20bQ4wwSzM — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) September 4, 2022

Maybe Tim Martin of Wetherspoons fame might stock it, but he is still trying to get his head around how Brexit works…

It's your f***ing Brexit that put the f***ing tariffs up in the first place, you f***ing noodlehead ! 🤡👇https://t.co/iJNiR05qX2 — Alex Taylor (@AlexTaylorNews) September 4, 2022

Reactions

Not everyone is buying his new way to try and fleece money out of his supporters, though:

Does the whole of Cornwall adore Nigel Farage? https://t.co/VT9PTlGokx — Otto English (@Otto_English) September 4, 2022

Quintessentially British?



Gin is Italian, like Fascism. https://t.co/63LlOoXhA6 — WulfHelm 💙🖤 (@Wulf_Helm) September 5, 2022

Made with pure sparkling British Brexit water https://t.co/RJux6X6rut pic.twitter.com/5TmRlhGJTH — terry christian (@terrychristian) September 5, 2022

Tell us you miss your EU salary without telling us you miss your EU salary https://t.co/Y4B1ZG9SxD — QAriès (@QuentinAries) September 5, 2022

Wait long enough and a new grift comes along. https://t.co/9CHr28lVff — Surrey Heath LibDems 🇺🇦 (@SurreyHeathLDs) September 4, 2022

Wishing it the same success of Trump Vodka! https://t.co/0vaKcVLvWL — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) September 4, 2022

Printer saw you coming there, didn’t they hon? Those labels are clearly red, white and PURPLE.

You know- like your face whenever a refugee doesn’t drown. https://t.co/AMEQtEquMc — Dr Louise Raw (@LouiseRawAuthor) September 4, 2022

PS – foreigners smell, buy my gin https://t.co/33ojC2QXd1 — Dom Joly (@domjoly) September 4, 2022

i'd rather drink my cat's piss https://t.co/evUbVLjTYv — Mrs VB🌹🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@MrsVB) September 4, 2022

