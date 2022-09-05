What does a politician who has failed countless times to get elected into the Commons and was once outvoted, in an election, by someone dressed as a dolphin do next?
This tweet might give you a flavour of his success so far.
It seems the answer is to be mocked by saying anything for money on Cameo, including support for the IRA, and now he has launched his own gin.
Of course, it is a patriotic gin, as the bottle come in red, white and blue. It looks more purple to us.
He shared the promotional video and wrote: “My brand new Farage gin is produced by an artisan distillery in the heart of Cornwall. Red, White or Blue — I hope you enjoy my patriotic take on this quintessentially British drink!”
He tells his fans he still loves beer though, don’t worry he is still a real man, he appears to imply.
Watch
Maybe Tim Martin of Wetherspoons fame might stock it, but he is still trying to get his head around how Brexit works…
Reactions
Not everyone is buying his new way to try and fleece money out of his supporters, though:
