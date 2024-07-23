The correct pronunciation of Kamala is being shared on social media – and it’s blowing people’s minds.

It was announced early on Tuesday morning (23/7) that vice president Kamala Harris has secured the support of enough Democratic delegates to become her party’s nominee against Republican Donald Trump.

An Associated Press (AP) survey was taken in the aftermath of President Joe Biden’s decision to drop his bid for re-election, and points to emphatic levels of support for Harris.

The quick coalescing behind Ms Harris marked an attempt by the party to put weeks of internecine drama over Mr Biden’s political future behind them and to unify behind the task of defeating Mr Trump with just over 100 days until the election.

Prominent Democratic elected officials, party leaders and political organisations quickly lined up behind Ms Harris in the day after Mr Biden’s exit from the race and her campaign set a new 24-hour record for presidential donations on Monday.

Several state delegations met late on Monday to confirm their support for Ms Harris, including Texas and her home state of California.

How do you pronounce Kamala?

However, one unresolved question is how to pronounce her first name correctly, which is commonly given to Indian girls.

Kamala is one of the names of the Goddess Lakshmi, who appears from the centre of a lotus and is predominantly used by Hindu families.

Here, Tina Daheley explains all:

The correct pronunciation of Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/Cv40xca6VN — Tina Daheley (@TinaDaheley) July 22, 2024

