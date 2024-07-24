Shocking footage has emerged appearing to show an armed police officer kicking and stamping on a man’s head at Manchester Airport.

The clip, which has been widely shared on social media, shows the incident taking place at the airport earlier today (Wednesday, July 24).

According to the Manchester Evening News, police say that they were called to an ‘altercation’ between members of the public in Terminal Two of the airport.

There, the police claim they were subjected to a ‘violent assault’ while trying to make an arrest.

In the footage, a male officer can be seen aiming a taser at one man who is lying on the ground. It appears the man is already being tased by another officer.

One police officer then appears to kick and stamp on the man’s head.

We are aware of a video that is circulating online which shows our firearms officers responding to an incident at Manchester Airport.



The chaotic scene continues with lots of screaming and shouting.

One person, who is offscreen, can be heard shouting “move back” while a female officer appears to point her taser towards those who are crowding the scene.

Police said that a female officer was left with a broken nose and other officers were hospitalised.

They added that they felt there was a risk that the armed officers could have their firearms taken.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “Officers were called to reports of an altercation between members of the public in Terminal 2 at Manchester Airport.

“Whilst attempting to arrest one of the suspects of the earlier altercation, three officers were subject to a violent assault, where they were punched to the ground. A female officer suffered a broken nose and all three were taken to hospital for treatment.

“As the attending officers were firearms officers, there was a clear risk during this assault of their firearms being taken from them.

“Four men were arrested at the scene for affray and assault on emergency service workers. We acknowledge the concerns of the conduct within the video, and our Professional Standards Directorate are assessing this.”

