GB News sank to its lowest audience numbers since launching last week, taking a measly 0.49 per cent of the television audience.
After getting off to an explosive start the right-wing news channel managed to attract just 1.8 million viewers in week four, down from 2.7 million in week three.
It comes as chairman Andrew Neil announced that he would be taking a break from presenting on the network.
GB News continues its total ratings collapse. You have to admit, this is very funny https://t.co/s1Gcxi40xI— Owen Jones 🌹 (@OwenJones84) July 6, 2021
Since launching the channel has been beset with problems, with a host of advertisers pulling out after a campaign by Stop Funding Hate.
It has also become a target for pranksters, with Mike Oxlong and Mike Hunt getting mentions on the show.
Addressing the issue on ‘The Alex Agenda’, Simon McCoy and Alex Phillips called on people to “grow up”, saying:
“Some people think it is really funny to send in text messages on the basis that if we read them out we’ve been ‘had’. And it doesn’t help anybody.”
Phillips warned the channel will just “not read” surnames from now on.
They may also want to keep schtum on viewing figures, too.
Amazing. GB news is already getting trolled with fake names. Mike Oxlong, we also had a Mike Hunt. This channel is an utter joke! Whoever is setting these just please keep bombarding them with them! #GBeebies pic.twitter.com/h9DPHTKam1— Lewis BP (@LewisBP5) June 15, 2021
