Although Cake week from the Great British Bake Off has come and gone, some things are too good not to share again! This Red Velvet Cake makes for a perfect example of this. While contestants have been faced with a signature challenge, alongside a complicated technical, Waitrose has shared a selection of its favourite cake recipes to inspire bakers across the country.

A modern classic, red velvet cake is thought to have originated during the Victorian era. During this time, velvet cakes were considered an upmarket dessert, named after the cake’s soft consistency. Most modern recipes use red food colouring instead of typical anthocyanin-rich cocoa, as is the case with Waitrose’s recipe, also favouring whipped butter cream in place of cream cheese.

Chefs Tip for this magnificent Red Velvet Cake:

For a delectable cake that is super moist, we recommend adding one additional egg just to make sure the cake is a bit lighter and less dense.