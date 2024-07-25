Greggs has announced a brand news Katsu chicken bake which is available to buy in stores right now.

The new addition to the menu dropped today (July 25). The Katsu chicken bake is made of delicious tender chicken breast in a Japanese-inspired Katsu style curry sauce, topped with a perfectly spiced crumb. Forget chips and rice – filling Greggs’ famously flakey puff pastry with this tasty liquid gold is sure to tantalise tastebuds this summer.

This isn’t the only new addition to the menu, with Greggs also launching pizza sharing boxes.

Perfect for sharing amongst friends during the long summer evenings, fans who want a ‘pizza’ the action can opt to try the new 4 slice pizza sharing boxes with a range of toppings.

Whether you prefer a classic Margherita pizza or want to be a little more adventurous with flavours such as Pepperoni, Spicy Mexican Chicken, fiery Pepperoni Hot Shot or Spicy Veg, there’s a bundle choice for everyone.

Along with being available in stores nationwide, the new menu items are also available via Click+Collect on the Greggs App, which is free to download and gives access to a variety of tasty rewards. For every 9 purchases in different categories – from hot drinks, to sandwiches to bakes to sweet treats – app users can get one completely free.

And until Saturday 10th August, a ‘Happier Hours’ offer is running on the Greggs App, which means Greggs App customers can earn double the stamps for all purchases made after 5pm – unlocking rewards up to twice as fast.

New users of the Greggs App also receive a free hot drink of their choice upon registration, as well as a free sweet treat to celebrate their birthday each year.

Full details on Greggs’ new menu items which launch on 25th July can be found below. All items are also available for delivery via Just Eat or Uber Eats.

And for those who can’t decide, go half and half and get two slices of your two favourite toppings with the mixed bundle option from £6.50. Perfect for sharing… or not.

