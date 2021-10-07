Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Thursday 7 October 2021

Some rain and drizzle in west, this persistent and occasionally heavy across western Scotland and Northern Ireland. Bright or sunny periods developing south and east Britain, feeling warm.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Rain continuing across parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland before easing over the weekend. Largely dry elsewhere with variable cloud and early fog patches. Temperature above average at first.

London Weather forecast for today:

A cloudy start to the day, although the cloud will tend to thin and break to give way to sunny spells in the afternoon. Feeling warmer, with light winds. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: None.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Friday and Saturday will be dry, with warm sunny spells, once any early mist and fog patches have cleared. Brightening up after a rather cloudy and damp start on Sunday.

Weather forecast data provided by the Met Office.

