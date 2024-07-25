Tom Tugendhat, James Cleverly and Robert Jenrick have thrown their hats in the ring to replace Rishi Sunak as the race for the Tory party leader heats up.

The battle for the future of the Conservative Party officially began on Wednesday night with the opening of nominations in the contest following the Tories’ worst general election result.

Mr Tugendhat talked up his experience as former security minister and in the armed forces as he launched his bid, telling GB News he has a “track record of delivery” for the British people.

He said he was willing to leave the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) and denied that his change of tone on the matter was political opportunism.

“No, I’ve been very, very clear I am prepared to make any decision that will keep the British people safe,” he said.

“I am prepared to leave the ECHR, or indeed any other institution that doesn’t serve the interests of the British people.”

He said he believed he could turn around the Tories’ disastrous result to win an election as leader of the Conservative Party in five years’ time but that the party needs to “be united” and “regain the trust of the British people”.

Mr Jenrick’s campaign team said the ex-immigration minister has gathered enough support to run and that he would submit his nomination on Thursday morning.

His campaign manager Danny Kruger said: “To have any path back to government we must win back those voters we have lost, across the board but particularly to Reform. At the same time we have to bring our party together, united behind one set of coherent Conservative principles.”