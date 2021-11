Explore the exotic flavours of this smoked salmon trout salad drizzled with a delicious homemade granadilla dressing.

The star of the salad: Salmon

Not only is salmon one of the most versatile seafood ingredients but also one of the most popular with plenty of health benefits.

Since salmon contains such a great amount of omega-3 fatty acids, it contributes to our heart health. This includes strengthening the cardiac muscles, lowering cholesterol levels, and maintaining the elasticity of veins and arteries.

The rest of the salad ingredients will complement the salmon perfectly. And for a bit of a surprise taste, this recipe calls for a touch of ground allspice. The warm spices of cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves will definitely bring an unexpected yet tasty pop of flavour.

Drizzle with the Granadilla dressing

In order to make this super tasty granadilla dressing, all you have to do is whisk the ingredients together. However, it will have to emulsify, so be sure to add the olive oil slowly to the mixture so that the ingredients do not split.

The granadilla, together with the honey, will bring the perfect balance of fresh and sweet to the dressing that will blend the flavours of the salad beautifully together.

For the Salad Base 70 g Cucumber Sliced

60 g Cherry Tomato Halved

40 g Red Onion Sliced

20 g Lettuce

25 g Radish Thinly Sliced

10 g Ground All Spice

80 g Smoked Salmon Roses For the Dressing 15 g Granadilla Pulp

10 ml Vinegar

30 ml Olive Oil

2 g Honey

1 g Tumeric Instructions For the Salad Base Combine all the ingredients together & arrange in serving dish. For the Granadilla Dressing Whisk together to form an emulsion & serve separate. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

