Liam Fox claims he convinced Natalie Imbruglia to release ‘Torn’ in the days when the pair were ‘very good friends’.

The former defence secretary, who lost his North Somerset seat in this month’s general election, appeared on LBC and shared an anecdote about the Australian-British singer-songwriter in response to questions put to him by a listener who called into Iain Dale’s radio show.

Fox has confirmed he was “very good friends” with the musician (who is also known for starring in the soap Neighbours and spy spoof Johnny English), but denied rumours circulated that he once dated the artist.

Reading the message from a man referred to only as Elliot, Dale said: “Is it true that you dated Natalie Imbruglia in the 1990s? I need to know.”

Fox replied: “Well I would say that if you need to know that, you probably require a level of therapy. Yes, we were very good friends; yes, I did help her pick ‘Torn’ out as a single; and yes, I was on the credits of the album.”

"Yes, I was on the credits for the album."



Sir Liam Fox tells @IainDale that he helped convince Natalie Imbruglia to release 'Torn' as a single during their 'close friendship' in the 1990s. pic.twitter.com/NtFgNQNSaF — LBC (@LBC) July 25, 2024

