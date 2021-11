Replace your protein with mushrooms

The portobello mushroom will act as the main “protein”-based component of the meal, as they are super high in protein. And they are truly the perfect meat alternatives thanks to their meaty texture.

Portobello mushrooms are actually just mature button mushrooms with tons of flavour and health benefits. They are natural cancer fighters and protect the immune system. They can also act as natural anti-inflammatories and are full of antioxidants.

For this recipe, we’re keeping things simple as we’re just going to spice them with some salt and turmeric for that extra pop of flavour.

Top it off with Chakalaka

If you are not familiar with chakalaka, beware because this will most likely become your new favourite relish.

Chakalaka is a South African vegetable relish and can usually be a bit spicy. However, for this specific recipe, we decided to leave the spice out. This recipe is filled with healthy and flavourful ingredients such as onion, red and green pepper, carrot, tomato and chickpeas.

And as if this isn’t enough, the flavour and fragrance are enhanced by adding some cinnamon, ginger and chutney. This is such a versatile relish and great to make a large batch so that you can use it with other dishes too. Top the mushrooms and other sides off with this delicious relish and you’re good to dig in.

Grilled Portabello Mushroom, Hasselback Potato, Pumpkin Fritters & Chakalaka A combination of the most delightful snacks served together on one plate like these crispy hasselback potatoes with mushrooms and more! Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 30 minutes Cook Time: 1 hour Total Time: 1 hour 30 minutes Servings: 1 Author: Nato Zondagh Ingredients For the Grilled Mushroom 200 g Portabello Mushroom

1 g Tumeric

1 g Fine Salt

15 ml Olive Oil

10 ml Vinegar For the Hasselback Potato 250 g Potato

1 g Tumeric

1 g Fine Salt

15 ml Olive Oil

2 g Rosemary

5 g Parmesan Cheese For the Pumpkin Fritters 150 g Butternut

30 g Cake Flour

45 ml Aquafaba

1 g Baking powder

2 g Tin Butter Bean

0.125 g Whole Coriander For the Chakalaka 5 g White Onion Chopped

5 g Red Pepper Diced

5 g Green Pepper Diced

15 g Carrot Grated

10 g Plum Tomato Chopped

100 g Tin Chickpea

10 ml Chutney

2 ml Rice Vinegar

1 g Ginger

1 g Ground Cinnamon

2 g Treacle Sugar Instructions For the Mushroom Season mushroom, marinate in olive oil & balsamic.

Sear in a hot pan & cook until caramelised. For the Hasselback Potato Place potatoes on baking tray, brush with half of the oil, sprinkle with salt, pepper & rosemary.

Roast at 210'C for 30 minutes.

Remove from the oven & brush with the remaining oil & sprinkle with cheese. Bake until cooked. For the Pumpkin Fritters Combine butternut, flour, aquafaba & baking powder into a smooth batter.

Deep fry dollops of batter in hot oil.

Dust with cinnamon sugar. For the Chakalaka Fry all the vegetables in olive oil until it starts to soften.

Add spices & cook until fragrant.

Add tomato paste, chutney & baked beans. Continue cooking for a few minutes. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

