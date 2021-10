Start your day off the right way with this protein-packed smoked salmon frittata. Made with green veggies and danish feta, it’s hard to say no to this perfect brunch option.

How to make an egg frittata?

An egg frittata originated in Italy and is made from an egg base, very similar to an omelette. And some frittatas can even be baked, similarly to a quiche. Because it’s the perfect base to add any other ingredients to it, a frittata is great for making a perfectly balanced and flavourful brunch.

This egg frittata recipe consists of layers of whisked eggs, ricotta, feta and parmesan. Then comes the veggie goodness – zucchini, broccoli and spinach. And then for an extra pop of flavour, some peppadews are added.

Once the mixture is ready, pour into a baking dish and place the salmon pieces within the mixture. And finally, crumble the delicious Danish feta over the top for the finishing touch.

Chef’s tip

If you’re making this brunch for guests and would like a better presentation, prepare mini frittatas. All you need to do is pour the mixture into smaller, individual bowls before adding the salmon and feta.

Smoked Salmon and Green Veggie Egg Frittata with Danish Feta This delicious egg frittata, complete with salmon and Danish feta, is packed with flavours and is the perfect brunch to wake up the whole family. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 30 minutes Total Time: 45 minutes Servings: 1 Author: Hangry Recipes Ingredients 30 g Baby Spinach

15 ml Olive Oil

3 g Garlic Chopped

50 g Zucchini Sliced

50 g Broccoli Blanched

5 ml Lemon Juice

3 large Eggs

15 g Ricotta Cheese Crumbled

35 g Danish Feta Cheese Crumbled

10 g Fine Parmesan Cheese

2 ½ g Chives Chopped

10 g Peppadew Chopped

80 g Smoked Salmon Roughly chopped Instructions Place spinach in a bowl, cover with boiling water & let stand for 30 seconds. Transfer to ice water to refresh then drain & squeeze out excess liquid. Coarsely chop.

Heat oil in frying pan, add garlic & zucchini. Fry until fragrant & bright green. Add lemon juice & cook out all the liquid. Set aide & leave to cool.

Whisk eggs, egg whites, ricotta, feta & parmesan together. Add zucchini mix, spinach, peppadews & chives.

Pour into serving dishes, top with crumbled feta & bake @ 180°C for 20 – 25 minutes until set. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

