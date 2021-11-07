Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Sunday 7 November 2021

Windy with severe gales across northern and eastern Scotland, easing later. Good deal of dry weather with sunny spells, although showers frequent at first in the far north.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Cold start Monday. A weakening band of cloud and rain sinks southeast. Blustery showers follow across the north from Tuesday. Remaining cloudy with further rain in the south. Mostly mild.

London Weather forecast for today:

Mainly dry and sunny, although some patchy cloud possible. Breezy, with some strong and blustery winds possible, mainly along eastern coasts. Temperature near normal for early November. Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Dry with sunny spells Monday, after a cold start, before cloud increases later. Lighter winds. Tuesday and Wednesday will be milder, cloudy, with spells of rain at times.

