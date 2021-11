These are by far the tastiest and crispiest chicken schnitzels ever.

How to get the perfect chicken schnitzels

One of the reasons why these chicken schnitzels are the best is because of how juicy and tender they are. And a great way to achieve this is to dredge the schnitzels in flour and paprika, egg, and then breadcrumbs.

Dredging helps to seal all the moisture from the meat within. And so it will keep the schnitzels from becoming dry or tough while cooking.

Chef’s Tip

For the best chicken schnitzel, remember to pound the breasts out. When each piece is a different size, they will consequently cook at uneven rates. Thus, if you don’t pound them out, some pieces will cook faster than others. And then you’ll be left with the thinner pieces dried out, while the thicker ones may still be undercooked.

Complete with a mushroom sauce

This delectable mushroom sauce is super rich in flavour and perfect in texture. With ingredients such as butter, garlic, white wine and cream, what can go wrong?

Once the mushrooms and garlic are fried in butter, it’s time to deglaze the pan with the white wine. This is where the sauce-making process really begins. Once deglazed, add the chicken stock, cream, and yummy parmesan cheese. The cheese will definitely add to the richness of the sauce, so be aware of how much cheese is added if you are sensitive to rich food.

Chicken Schnitzel with Mushroom Sauce, Roasted Butternut & Green Beans With a light and crispy exterior these chicken schnitzels are simply sensational smothered in mushroom sauce accompanied by some vegetables. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 1 hour Total Time: 1 hour 15 minutes Servings: 1 Author: Nato Zondagh Ingredients For the Schnitzel 160 g Chicken Breast To Crumb 2 g Paprika

1 g Oregano

25 g Cake Flour

1 Egg

25 g Breadcrumbs For the Mushroom Sauce 75 g Button Mushroom Sliced

1 g Fine Salt

1 g Fine Pepper

3 g Garlic Chopped

30 ml White Wine

60 ml Cream

8 g Parmesan Cheese

1 g Thyme

5 g Cake Flour For the Roasted Butternut 250 g Butternut Cubed

5 ml Olive Oil

1 g Ground Cumin

1 g Rosemary

0.125 g Chilli Flakes

3 g Treacle Sugar

1 g Fine Salt For the Green Beans 90 g Green Beans Top and tail

5 ml Olive Oil

1 g Fine Salt

1 g Fine Pepper Instructions For the Schnitzel Combine paprika & flour in a bowl. Combine crumbs & mixed herbs in a separate bowl.

Dredge chicken breast in flour then egg then dip in bread crumbs. Make sure to coat the chicken properly.

Shallow fry in olive oil until golden. make sure your oil is boiling hot.

Continue cooking your schnitzels in the oven at 180° Celsius until cooked through for approximately 20 minutes. For the Mushroom Sauce Heat oil & butter in a pan/pot over medium heat. Add mushrooms & cook until golden brown.

Add garlic, salt & pepper. Cook for 1 minute.

Add white wine & deglaze pan for 1 minute.

Add chicken stock, cream & parmesan cheese. Stir then reduce heat & leave to simmer. Stir occasionally.

Stir through thyme & taste for seasoning. Serve separate. For the Roasted Butternut Place butternut in a bowl. Add the remaining ingredients & toss to coat.

Arrange on a baking tray, in a single layer, then roast in the oven on 180° Celsius for 20-30 minutes until cooked & caramelised. For the Green Beans Heat olive oil in a pan, add garlic & blanched green beans. Fry for a few minutes.

Add lemon juice & seasonings. Cook until liquid has evaporated. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

