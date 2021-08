This backed chicken schnitzel with avocado can be breakfast, lunch or dinner in our books. Tasteful, cheesy and golden brown – no one can resist!

Making the Chicken Schnitzel

Since we will be making the schnitzels from scratch, it is important to follow along step by step. One of the most important steps in making the chicken is to pound it flat with a meat mallet. If you don’t have a mallet, the flat side of a pan will work perfectly. The main reason why we pound the meat is to try and make the pieces as even as possible. A thicker piece of chicken might take longer to cook than a thinner one. Consequently, you will then end up with either overcooked or undercooked schnitzels. Pounding also tenderizes the meat, making the cooked result that much better.

Thereafter, follows the dredging process. For these schnitzels, you will be needing flour, eggs, and bread crumbs to cover the meat. Covering the chicken in the mixture helps to seal in all the moisture, leaving the chicken juicy and tender. And adding paprika to the bread crumbs will give these beauties an extra pop of flavour.

Assembling the Schnitzels

Once done frying, place the chicken on a drying rack to prep them for the toppings. Top each cooked schnitzel with a slice of tomato, mozzarella cheese, sliced avocado and fresh basil.

Not only will your chicken schnitzels be beautifully golden brown, but they will be oozing with mozzarella and avo goodness. Time to enjoy!