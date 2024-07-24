Nigel Farage has under two weeks to submit his details in the Register of Members’ Financial Interests, with speculation running rife over what might be in there.

The recently de-banked Reform UK leader made a last-minute decision to run as an MP and may not have been aware at the time that the parliamentary authorities require him to account for “registerable benefits – other than earnings – received in the 12 months before their election”.

Paragraphs 5 and 6 of the MPs’ Code of Conduct state:

Members must fulfil conscientiously the requirements of the House in respect of the registration of interests in the Register of Members’ Financial Interests. New Members must register all their current financial interests, and any registrable benefits (other than earnings) received in the 12 months before their election within one month of their election, and Members must register any change in those registrable interests within 28 days. And: Members must always be open and frank in declaring any relevant interest in any proceeding of the House or its Committees, and in any communications with Ministers, Members, public officials or public office holders.

According to The New European’s Mandrin column, it could be the money Farage isn’t making – every bit as much as the money he is – that could raise eyebrows.

His attempt to launch a new gin brand, for example, is believed to have gone down hill, with Farage Gin believed to be thousands of pounds in the red.

He will also have to account for all of his property holdings worth more than £100,000 or those that generate more than £10,000 per annum in rental income.

