When you think of visiting Canada, you think of long-haul flights, using up all of that coveted holiday, and snow… For us Brits, it certainly doesn’t feel like the accessible place to visit for a long weekend.

Oh, how wrong we are.

Welcome to Nova Scotia. In just under six hours, you can touch down in Halifax and feel the Canadian sun kiss your face. You can hire a car, drive to a hotel and be harbour side before sunset, sipping on a Halipoliton and drooling over the array of lobster on offer.

If you are especially smart, you’ll take the early evening Harbour Hopper tour, drinking in the history of Halifax whilst suspended 10 feet high, before plunging into the water itself. Touring the stunningly developed waterfront, home to the fantastic and new, Muir hotel, you will pass Georges Island National Park and the world-renowned Maritime Museum of the Atlantic. The fun, and factual, narrated tour sets you up for your mini adventure and whets the appetite of what this place, just a stone’s throw away, has to offer.

With only four hours’ time difference to the UK, by the time you are back on dry land you’ll be requiring the delightful cuisine of The Five Fisherman Restaurant. Situated in downtown Halifax, it’s mouth-watering menu will have you diving into chowder, scallops and your first lobster claw. Snappy and delicious.

Then, rest and bed will be just the dessert you need on your first evening in Nova Scotia, as this is no ordinary weekend away, but voyage of discovery and delight.

If like me, the distinctive difference in fresh air from London sent you straight to sleep better than any pill could manage, then you’ll be perfectly set up for the next leg of the journey. The winding roads of Nova Scotia create cinematic movies to watch as you breeze through the ocean and countryside, making your way into Cape Breton Island.

With so much fresh food (farmed, fished and sourced locally,) you will be hopping from meal to meal, with anticipation. Stopping in Mabou, little over 3 hours from Halifax, check out The Red Shoe. Not only does this offer a menu which includes salads that could rival the structure of the Egyptian Pyramids in height, it also is owned by musical legends, The Rankin Sisters. This iconic local restaurant brings together live music and brilliant home cooking.

Win win!

I know, I know, all that food needs some element of exercise, but don’t break too much of a sweat and instead head to Mike’s E-Bikes. With an accelerated chance to explore the beautiful Port Hood, Cape Breton, you’ll go on a 2-hour electronic bike path. Watch out for eagles overhead as you cross the multiple (jaw-dropping) bridges housing the perfect picture opportunities. Your camera roll will be full by the time you take off your helmet, believe me.

The fun day doesn’t have to stop there, as you check into the motel vibe of the Glenora Inn and Distillery. Take a whiskey tour, sampling their local offering, before enjoying live music, incredible blue cheese chicken wings and muscles bigger than Vin Diesel, for dinner at the Washback Pub.

Before you know it, you’ll be rising with the bird (eagle) song.

It’ll then be time to strap on your hiking boots and get ready for the world-famous Cabot Trail – a coastal delight that leaves you breathless in more ways than one. Take plenty of water and enjoy the view. If, like me, you want a less tourist trodden path, try one of the other trails this beautiful national park has to offer. Winding around the northern shore, the magnificent routes showcase this beautiful place far better than any words can convey.

If you’re lucky, you’ll be spotting Moose, Whales and lobster, oh my!

Next, head to Atlantic Canada’s first and only Gondola ride, for an outdoor, early evening concert (if you are lucky to visit in the summer months) at Cape Smokey. Even if you don’t know the songs, you’ll be staring out over beautiful Ingonish, Cape Breton’s latest resort development, and enjoying a cool beer. For the winter activity lovers, the mountain turns into the perfect ski destination, with an ocean view in the colder months.

After a stunning sunset (you’ll see a few,) you’ll be moving on to your last destination, Louisbourg.

Go back in time and visit the Fortress of Louisbourg National Historic Site. Take a tour of the reconstruction project and the original settlement. Steeped in history (and strong whiskey) you’ll revel in the songs from its past and re-enactments by actors that won’t break their characters. Just you try them!

The whistle-stop tour will leave you full-stomached and wanting more from this slice of beauty in Atlantic Canada.

Spending your last night at The North Star, a stunning hotel and restaurant (The Bothy) recreated and imagined by Scottish Canadian TV Designers, Colin McAllister and Justin Ryan, is the perfect place to see your final sunset before heading home. The incredible hotel and restaurant are not only beautifully done but have the homeliest welcome and lovely team to accommodate you. The food at The Bothy is also utterly incredible, as are the cocktails. Yum!

And, as quickly as you arrived, you’ll be waving goodbye and returning to those dreaded emails. But don’t worry, there’s always next weekend for 96 hours in Canada, and much more to discover, right?

Related: Taking a walk on the wild side in Atlantic Canada