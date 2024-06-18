Can you be homesick for a nation you weren’t born in? Can you self-identify as another country’s citizen? And, most importantly, can you pledge allegiance to a hotel? These were all questions I had to ask myself during my recent stay at The President Hotel in Cape Town.

To-do list: Get yourself to Cape Town

My adopted home during the 2010s, they simply don’t make places like this anymore. From anywhere in the City Bowl, you can cast your eyes on sea, skyline, and summits.

There are award-winning beaches just down the road. In Table Mountain, an actual wonder of the world is planted in at the peak of the municipality. The bustling city centre boasts epic eateries and wonderful watering holes. This is a city designed not by architects, but by the Gods themselves.

Coming back here is an emotional affair – and not just for yours truly. Almost everyone who passes through Cape Town makes plans to come back. This is not a destination to tick off the bucket list. It’s an experience to absorb and live every moment of. It’s a memory that sticks and persists, ensuring that it rents the penthouse in your heart, years after your last visit.

Once you’ve completed the 6,000-mile journey, you find things become a lot more cost-effective. A meal for two and a couple of drinks each rarely breaks the £30 barrier, even in the swankier spots. In good old Blighty, you’d do well to find a pint under £3. In Cape Town, it is virtually impossible to find one OVER £3. And, as it turns out, hotel stays are pretty damn affordable too.

Affordable places to stay in Cape Town – The President Hotel

Nestled along the picturesque coastline of Sea Point in Cape Town, The President Hotel stands tall, offering a blend of luxury, comfort, and breathtaking views. During a recent three-night stay, we had the pleasure of immersing ourselves in the elegance and warmth this holiday favourite has to offer. From the inviting poolside oasis to the spacious suites and the delightful breakfast buffet, every aspect of our stay left an indelible impression.

Fellow water-babies must rejoice, by the way. Arguably the most impressive features of The President Hotel is its swimming pool. Overlooking the azure expanse of the Atlantic Ocean, the water provides a serene retreat where guests can unwind and soak up the UV Rays. Make sure you’ve got the Factor 50 to hand, because this is the very definition of a suntrap, and the African heat is unforgiving.

Whether you’re lounging on a comfortable sunbed or taking a refreshing dip, the pool area offers a blissful escape from whatever problems you’ve left back at home. You can order pints and cocktails to your sun-loungers, but please, make sure you tip the staff. They work tirelessly to keep guests fed and watered, and deserve all the gratitude there is to offer.

Once you’ve pulled yourself away from the poolside paradise, the rooms are simply majestic. It felt like we were entering a sanctuary of luxury and comfort, and the spaciousness of our suite was immediately apparent. You’ve got elegant decor, tasteful furnishings, and panoramic views of the coastline, which go a long way towards creating an ambiance of sophistication and tranquility.

Big beds, pristine facilities, and a cosy balcony allow you feel like a millionaire for the duration of your stay. Council tax bills and 50p Freddos are the last thing on your mind when you’re robed-up and looking down on creation like a biblical Hugh Heffner.

A quick guide to staying in Sea Point

Staying at The President Hotel means you’re situated in one of the coolest parts of the Mother City. The vibrant neighborhood of Sea Point boasts an eclectic dining scene, with many eateries positioned by the seafront.

This is a charming, picturesque suburb which caters for night-owls and day-trippers alike. A stroll down the promenade is must, and you’re never more than a few minutes away from a lively café or an enticing bar. Sea Point is also a mere stone’s throw from the iconic landmarks and vibrant culture of Cape Town and its CBD.

You can also tell a lot about a resort by the quality of its breakfast buffet. Nothing sets you up for a full day in a beautiful city like that all-important first meal. The good thing about the morning grub at The President Hotel is that you simply cannot get enough of it.

Go continental, if your heart desires. Load your plate full of fried food, if that floats your boat. Want to experiment with muffins, fruit, and cereal all in one serving? Have at it. This is an offering that would keep Henry VIII happy – and it is available every single day.

Freshly baked pastries and artisanal cheeses are also up for grabs. Don’t be shy, don’t be bashful. You’re on your holidays, and it is extremely rare that you get chances to indulge quite like this.

Book a hotel in Cape Town: Price of rooms at The President Hotel

Staying at The President Hotel is always, always a privilege. But it would not be the same without the dedication of their hard-working team. They are the heartbeat of this operation. Everyone from the bar staff to front desk management embody the core South African values of warmth, hospitality, and amiability.

Tourism is the cornerstone of Mzansi’s economy, and after the torrid impact of COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdowns, the art of good service has been immaculately maintained here. There’s pride in what they do, and rightly so. They all work together to provide the best possible experience for guests – it’s old school principals that cater for modern tastes.

As it stands, you can book rooms here for around £60 a night. It’s a bargain price for a luxury stay, and for those looking further afield for the next big adventure, South Africa will always ensure you feel a few home comforts after trekking to the other side of the world.

Throw caution to the wind, add ‘not’ the next time you ask ‘why’, and take a gamble on a dead-cert!