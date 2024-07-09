Tennis lovers will find their dream getaway in the picturesque Swiss mountains at Bürgenstock Resort Lake Lucerne.

Steeped in a fascinating history dating back to 1873, this iconic resort heralded a new era in Swiss and European hospitality when it reopened in 2017.

Historic and contemporary architecture, three hotels, a 10,000sqm Alpine Spa and 10 Restaurants, Lounges and Bars unite in this spectacular setting atop the Bürgenberg mountain ridge, 500m above Lake Lucerne.

The team utilises their surroundings to the maximum by presenting an offering of more than 100 total activities, suitable for families, couples or any kind of thrill seeker.

Bürgenstock Resort’s Diamond Domes offer the highest-specification tennis facilities for use year-round and this summer, in collaboration with LUX Tennis, the resort will provide exclusive tennis experiences.

Slovakian tennis champion Dominik Hrbatý will visit on August 3rd, offering elite one-on-one coaching sessions, a group clinic, and a meet-and-greet cocktail session with guests. Additionally, LUX Tennis coaches will share their unique champion-building methodology in a five-day training camp for kids and teenagers looking to improve their technique, running from 29th July to 2nd August and 5th to 9th August.

On August 18th, Bürgenstock Resort will host a thrilling Sky High Yoga & Brunch on its mountainside viewing platform. Guests can savour expansive views of Alpine meadows and Lake Lucerne while stretching, breathing, and revitalising with yoga gurus Meret and Mate.

Following the class, guests will enjoy an energising brunch at Palace Terrace, featuring fresh infusions and delicious healthy options. The exclusive Bürgenstock Alpine Golf course also offers a captivating mountain backdrop, with Golf Pros available for private lessons. For a more sedate yet still enjoyable afternoon, the resort offers an on-site private cinema where the Euro Championship and Olympic Games will be streaming, outdoor yoga, chocolate-making classes and much more.

After a long day of exciting activities, guests may choose to relax and unwind in the transformative Bürgenstock Alpine Spa. The tranquil 10,000 sqm haven of vitality and relaxation combines the finest in wellness in an impressive space, with indoor and outdoor pools including the breath-taking Infinity Edge Outdoor Pool, thirteen modern treatment rooms and a fitness area open 24 hours a day.

Guests can also take advantage of the Waldhotel Stay & Dine package which includes an overnight stay at the Waldhotel Health & Wellbeing, breakfast, afternoon cake at Verbena Bar, a three-course dinner at ‘Seven Kitchens’ at Verbena Restaurant, an open invitation to the ‘Healthy by Nature’ Waldhotel Spa, and use of the MS Bürgenstock Catamaran and the Bürgenstock Funicular.

This summer, venture beyond the resort’s confines to discover the rich tapestry of experiences awaiting in the surrounding area. Explore the charming villages dotting the shores of Lake Lucerne, where centuries-old traditions blend seamlessly with modern elegance.

Cruise the crystalline waters of the lake aboard a historic paddle steamer, taking in vistas of snow-capped peaks mirrored in the azure depths below. Immerse yourselves in the rich culture and history of the region, discovering hidden gems at every turn. Escape the ordinary and embrace the extraordinary this summer amidst the pristine splendour of the Swiss Alps.

