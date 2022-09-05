When comes to supporting football clubs, politicians can get it so wrong.

Let’s just cast our minds back to when David Cameron forgot if he supported West Ham or Aston Villa.

Here it is:

📅 #OnThisDay in 2015…



'Aston Villa supporting' British Prime Minister David Cameron messed up – as he accidentally claimed he supports West Ham 😂



Note to politicians: If you're going to pretend to be a football fan, at least remember the correct team! pic.twitter.com/Hgbiqi5te3 — JAFA ⚽️📲 (@jafa) April 25, 2019

Here are a few tweets from the time

David Cameron is resigning as an MP to spend more time watching his favourite football team, West Ham….sorry Aston Villa. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) September 12, 2016

Just remembering that time when David Cameron said: “Of course, I’d rather you supported West Ham!” And then remembered that he was supposed to be an Aston Villa fan and had to think up an excuse. — Otto English (@Otto_English) April 19, 2021

Does David Cameron still support West Ham Villa? — Greg Herriett (@greg_herriett) February 12, 2021

Corbyn

Say what you like about Jeremy Corbyn, he is a life-long Arsenal fan.

"He's put up with the most appalling abuse and he's stood it with dignity and stoicism."



Arsenal fan Jeremy Corbyn talks about his memories of Arsene Wenger, who is resigning as manager after 22 years at the club, pic.twitter.com/qi9kBXWMuk — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) April 20, 2018

Also, Starmer and Jezza might not agree on much, but he also supports the Gunners, so at least one thing.

Truss

So who is the newly crowned PM Liz Truss’s football team?

Almost like when she switched sides from the Lib Dems to the Tories, and from remain to leave, it seems she moved from supporting Leeds United to Norwich City.

Liz Truss admits to being a ⁦@NorwichCityFC⁩ supporter – but says the Conservatives need to channel the spirit of Don Revie to win the next election pic.twitter.com/kvF22UBBmP — Noah Vickers (@noahvickers14) July 28, 2022

The Tory leader called Norwich a ‘nice family club’ and praised joint majority shareholder Delia Smith.

Truss added that the Tories need to channel the spirit of Leeds legend Don Revie if they’re to beat Keir Starmer’s Labour in the next general election.

Don Revie left Leeds United 48 years ago today, before Liz Truss was born.

Never let it be said she hasn't got her finger on the pulse.#ToryLeadershipContest — Peter Smith (@Redpeter99) July 28, 2022

Liz Truss promises to channel spirit of Leeds United manager if she becomes PM https://t.co/S7IvoseAgx

Undoubtedly true- Don Revie was a total disaster as a national manager. — Adrian Gregory (@AdrianGregory20) July 29, 2022

But it was another former Leeds United manager she was compared to.

Someone on Twitter wrote: “She’ll be gone quicker than Brian Clough at Leeds United.”

Clough lasted just 44 days in charge before he left the club.

She’ll be gone quicker than Brian Clough at Leeds United — Paul Freethy (@FreethyPaul) September 5, 2022

Norwich fans

The fans of Norwich City were not over the moon that Truss was a fan of the club:

Hey @trussliz True #LUFC #LeedsUnited Supporters do not change their loyalty to Norfolk FC. Another u turn on principles. Turned on Remain, Turned on her School in Leeds….say anything to get elected. https://t.co/WNsD3T1WNy — Damian Kelly ⚖️🇺🇦 (@Kelly4Law) July 28, 2022

Liz Truss says she was a #LUFC fan that now supports Norwich City.



If that's her decision making she's not fit for anything!! — Cricket Badger / James Buttler 🏏🦡🇺🇦 (@cricket_badger) July 28, 2022

First boos of the night when Liz Truss admits: "I've become a supporter of Norwich City "



She says the party needs to "channel the spirit of Don Revie" to win the next election.



Describes Keir Starmer as a "patronising, plastic patriot." — Harry Horton (@harry_horton) July 28, 2022

Liz Truss now supports Norwich City?



OK, name three of their albums… — David Mead (@SeethingMead) July 29, 2022

The last thing this lovely city needs is sodding Liz Truss announcing she's a Norwich City supporter. Think I'll move. — 👾 Lee Brown 👾🇺🇦 (@bpharoah) July 28, 2022

This tweet from Truss didn’t get much love…

Will snow stop play at Norwich City tomorrow? Will I get there? — Liz Truss (@trussliz) December 18, 2009

