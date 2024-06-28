Three pubs in the City of London are offering 50 per cent off beer until England score in Sunday evening’s crucial Euro 2024 game against Slovakia.

The Three Lions have struggled to find the net so far in the tournament, managing to score on only two occasions in the entire group stage.

It could mean that those heading to central London for the game could be in for a cheap night if they drink in any of the three pubs offering discounts on beer until Gareth Southgate’s men find the net.

Fleets in St Pauls, Nest in Bishopsgate, and Punch Tavern on Fleet Street are all offering 50 per cent off beer with pints going for just £3.50 – which is almost 1996 prices in the capital!

The offer starts at 4pm with the game kicking off an hour later, which means England fans could have several hours of cheap drinks if the game is a repeat of the games we’ve witnessed so far.

But with Southgate expected to mix things up against Slovakia, more attacking threats could put a dampener on people’s nights if England net early.

Phil McNulty of the BBC says he expects at least two of Kobbie Mainoo, Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon to start to give the team some urgency.

Palmer looked confident and creative when he was subbed on against Slovenia in the final group game, while Gordon only got a couple of minutes but he added value on the left flank, where England are looking unbalanced.

Related: A solution to the age-old crisp/ pint dilemma is finally here