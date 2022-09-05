Liz Truss promised a “bold plan” to cut taxes, deal with the energy crisis and deliver a Tory victory in 2024 as she prepares to take office as the country’s next prime minister.
But a new video by Peter Stefanovic has slammed the incoming PM.
She defeated rival Rishi Sunak by 81,326 votes to 60,399 to win the Tory leadership, and will replace Boris Johnson in No 10 on Tuesday.
Ms Truss said Tory beliefs in freedom, low taxes and personal responsibility “resonate with the British people”.
Boris Johnson wished her luck writing: “Congratulations to @trussliz on her decisive win. I know she has the right plan to tackle the cost of living crisis, unite our party and continue the great work of uniting and levelling up our country. Now is the time for all Conservatives to get behind her 100 per cent.”
However, there was a tumbleweed moment when she said Boris Johnson was “admired from Kyiv to Carlisle”.
This is an interesting point from Frances O’Grady who wrote: “Liz Truss got 47% of eligible Tory members She wouldn’t meet the threshold that ministers set for union members voting on strike action.”
But it was left to filmmaker Peter Stefanovic to really laid into the new PM.
He shared his video and wrote: “IT’S OFFICIAL- Liz Truss is now our Prime Minister HEAVEN HELP US All.”
