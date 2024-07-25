Scores of offenders from overseas have been returned to Vietnam and Timor-Leste from the UK on a charter flight, the Home Office has announced.

Yvette Cooper said the removal of 46 people on Wednesday showed the new Labour Government was taking “quick and decisive action” to “secure our borders”.

It is understood the plane carried offenders convicted of a range of crimes and some who had overstayed their visas or entered Britain without leave.

The flight was the UK’s first-ever charter return to Timor-Leste and the first to Vietnam since 2022.