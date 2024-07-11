London is just now getting over the Champions League final before it’s time to think about how it wants to host the UEFA EUROs 2028. With the current EUROs in full swing just around the corner, people are already questioning how good it will be in the UK.

Revamping Iconic Stadiums

London’s Wembley Stadium, one of the most iconic football stadiums, will be one of the key EURO 2028 games venues. It has just finished hosting the Champions League final, and it won’t be long before people start thinking about the EUROs.

The stadium had already hosted some matches during EURO 2020, so it’s not new to hosting incredible matches. Wembley will be upgraded to meet all the requirements set for this tournament, including improved seating arrangements, better hospitality areas and advanced technology infrastructure that will provide fans and players with an unbeatable experience.

Other stadiums across Britain and Ireland are also undergoing preparations. Matches will be held in stadiums in Glasgow, Cardiff, Dublin, Manchester, and other sites.

Boosting Transport and Infrastructure

For this reason, hosting EURO 2028 requires more than having the best stadiums. Consequently, London is investing heavily in transport infrastructure to accommodate the hundreds of thousands of visitors who are expected.

They will introduce changes in the Underground network, increase the number of bus services, and improve rail links. The overall objective is to ensure that supporters can move easily around town. London is busy at the best of times, let alone when there’s a mass influx of visitors.

Local authorities are planning fan zones near stadiums and permissive pedestrianised areas. These places will have live games on big screens while selling food, drinks, and entertainment, aiming to create a festival vibe. They didn’t do too badly in the Champions League final.

Engaging Community

Community engagement is one of the central aspects of EURO 2028 preparations. The Football Association (FA) is partnering with local councils to run programmes involving local Londoners, schools and community groups in football-related activities to get people excited about the games.

The organisers plan to open avenues for volunteers who would like to get in on the fun, and these measures should have a lasting impact. Most of the preparations should focus on creating a buzzing atmosphere. If they get that right, they’ll be okay.

Enhancing the Fan Experience

As we say, the atmosphere is everything, but so is the fan experience. In the fan zones, if they follow the Champions League final, they should include games, interactive stands, and an all-around good vibe. It wasn’t too busy at the Champions League final; everything was well-spaced. This time around, however, they will have to contend with a greater influx of visitors.

Many more people will travel for the UEFA EUROs 2028 because there are so many teams playing in the tournament. The fan zones should be as good as the atmosphere inside the stadiums, with live EURO matches playing across the streets of London with multiple fan zones. London will have a similar vibe this summer, with live Euro 2024 matches on every TV screen in every beer garden. The size of the fan zones they had for the Champions League final probably won’t be enough.

UEFA EURO 2028 in London has to be a hit. We’re a nation of footballer lovers, with some of the most iconic stadiums, football teams, and footballing moments happening in the UK. The city has everything you could ask for to host an incredible football championship. It will be exciting to see what London does to make it the best EUROs yet!