Gareth Southgate has resigned from his position as England manager.

Heading into Euro 2024, Southgate hinted that this may be his final tournament in charge of the Three Lions and after the Euro 2024, has decided to call time on his role.

Statement

A statement from Southgate read:

“As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England. It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all.

“But it’s time for change, and for a new chapter. Sunday’s final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager.

“I joined the FA in 2011, determined to improve English football. In that time, including eight years as England men’s manager, I have been supported by some brilliant people who have my heartfelt thanks.

“I could not have had anyone better alongside me than Steve Holland. He is one of the most talented coaches of his generation, and has been immense.

“I have had the privilege of leading a large group of players in 102 games. Every one of them has been proud to wear the three lions on their shirts, and they have been a credit to their country in so many ways.

“The squad we took to Germany is full of exciting young talent and they can win the trophy we all dream of. I am so proud of them, and I hope we get behind the players and the team at St. George’s Park and the FA who strive every day to improve English football, and understand the power football has to drive positive change.

“My special thanks go to the backroom staff who have provided the players and me with unstinting support over the last eight years. Their hard work and commitment inspired me every day, and I am so grateful to them – the brilliant ‘team behind the team’.

“We have the best fans in the world, and their support has meant the world to me. I’m an England fan and I always will be.

“I look forward to watching and celebrating as the players go on to create more special memories and to connect and inspire the nation as we know they can.

“Thank you, England – for everything.”

How Southgate transformed England the squad

Taking over from Roy Hodgson in 2016, Southgate inherited a broken England squad and a country disillusioned with their national team.

Two years later at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Southgate and co defied all odds as they reached the semi finals of the tournament, winning a penalty shootout along the way.

They were eventually beaten 2-1 by Croatia but it reignited the love for England and at the delayed 2020 European Championships in 2021, England went all the way to the final, beating long-term rivals Germany but fell short at the final hurdle, losing on penalties to Italy.

The first time there was a sense of expectation was in Qatar, where England were one of the names mentioned as potential winners. An electric win against Iran was followed up by a dull draw with the USA and their journey came to an end in the quarter finals, losing to eventual finalists France as Harry Kane missed a penalty.

Going to Germany, Southgate was aware it was now win or bust but failed to excite in the group stage as England scored two goals across the three games – drawing against Denmark and Slovenia and edging past Serbia.

England then left it later than ever to beat Slovakia. With less than 30 seconds on the clock, Jude Bellingham’s sensational overhead kick and Kane’s extra time winner set up a quarter final date with Switzerland.

Once again the Three Lions fell behind but replied much quicker thanks to Bukayo Saka’s bullet of a shot. A tense affair in extra time then took the game to penalties and Southgate’s side scored all five penalties to book their place in the last four.

Ollie Watkins’ injury time winner against The Netherlands in the semi-final set up a date with Spain in the final and once again it was a familiar story as La Roja were 2-1 winners on the night as the wait for a first trophy since 1966 goes on.

Who will take over?

A variety of names have cropped up in conversation when it comes to finding a replacement.

Graham Potter and Eddie Howe are two of the likely favourites to be linked with the job however the FA may decide to go down the same route as they did with Southgate and promote Lee Carsley from his position as Under-21s manager to being in charge of the senior team following his success at the younger level.

It’s unlikely they will look overseas for Southgate’s replacement having not had a foreign manager since Fabio Capello although there have been calls from the likes of Gary Lineker to potentially look at Jurgen Klopp.

Whoever comes in next will have mighty big shoes to fill as they look ahead to both the Nations League campaign and qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

