Cristiano Ronaldo remains the subject of frenzied speculation as the summer transfer window enters its final day.

But it is Phil Jones that seems to have riled Manchester United fans the most.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has played down suggestions that the 37-year-old Portugal skipper could leave the club for a second time having been linked with Napoli and former side Sporting Lisbon this summer.

The impending arrival of Ajax frontman Antony in a deal costing £80.6million with a further £4.2million in add-ons has sparked suggestions Ronaldo, who has started only one game so far this season, may be allowed to go.

However, asked about his future, Ten Hag said: “We need numbers there, we need not just quantity, but quality.”

Jones

Erik ten Hag has suggested that Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe and Brandon Williams are unlikely to leave the club before the end of the summer transfer window, according to Manutd.com

Williams and Tuanzebe both spent last season out on loan – Brandon at Norwich City and Axel at Aston Villa and Napoli, respectively – while Jones was limited to just five appearances.

Reaction

Phil Jones remaining at the club has not gone down well:

1.

Phil Jones & Brandon Williams in the Man Utd training ground on Friday morning when the transfer window is closed. pic.twitter.com/s2XJKRnGlZ — Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) August 31, 2022

2.

Why are the Glazers not terminating Phil Jones contract? He isn’t going to play and no one wants him, he turned down DC United so he is happy to take money for nothing, another example that the club is badly run #GlazersOut pic.twitter.com/aZCtTUETZn — PaulMUFC🐝🇾🇪 (@pau1luvsutd) August 31, 2022

3.

This is Phil Jones who has survived Ferguson, Moyes, Louis Van Gaal, Giggs, Mourinho, Ole, Carrick, Ralf and still survives to this day without playing. Every transfer season he is injured. A reminder that he earns £4.5 million per year from Manchester United for doing nothing. pic.twitter.com/JEBQntKIT2 — ᴛʜᴇ ⚡️ʙᴇᴛᴛɪᴘ🅂ᴛᴇʀ™ 🕸️ ᴄɪᴛʏ ᴘᴜɴᴛᴇʀ (@itytipster) August 31, 2022

4.

Phil Jones is still at Manchester United.



😂😂😂💀 — Breezy (@BreezyUTD) August 30, 2022

5.

6.

We keep Phil Jones , AWB and Harry Maguire but sell James Garner for only 15 million……🤷‍♂️

What a load of Bollox 🫣😔 — Jeffthered 🇾🇪 (@jeffthered1) August 31, 2022

7.

Sir Alex Ferguson walking past the physio suite at Carrington and seeing Phil Jones has survived another transfer window https://t.co/LQjKqgHPE2 — L. Coles (@ColesLeights) August 30, 2022

8.

Phil Jones: 👇



During transfers vs. After Transfers😂 pic.twitter.com/nbVvDB70FS — RICHARD (@_rich_add) August 24, 2022

