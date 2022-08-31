Newcaslte United face Liverpool tonight and need as many players fit and ready to play as possible.

They face a mini-injury crisis and Liverpool are flying after beating Bournemouth 9-0.

There may be some good news though.

Sky Sport’s Keith Downie tweeted: “Alex Isak has been granted his visa and is in line to make his Newcastle debut tonight at Anfield.”

The £60million Swedish striker signed from Real Sociedad last Friday but missed Sunday’s draw at Wolves because his visa was not sorted in time.

Isak scored 33 La Liga goals for Sociedad after moving from Borussia Dortmund in 2019.

Alex Isak has been granted his visa and is in line to make his Newcastle debut tonight at Anfield, as per @mhardysport #NUFC ⚫️⚪️ — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) August 31, 2022

This was a rumour from Liverpool earlier in the day…

🚨 NEW: Newcastle United are prepared to wait until 75 minutes before their Premier League game at Liverpool on Wednesday night to receive a work permit for the club record signing Alexander Isak to play at Anfield. #lfc [times] — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) August 30, 2022

Watch the report here:

🚨| The Home Office have confirmed that Alexander Isak has been granted his work permit/visa and therefore is able to make his Newcastle debut at Anfield tonight against Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/nMY3Hqpi2e — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 31, 2022

Anger

The anger at the delay has been felt on social media with some trying to see the funny side though:

1.

Can't work out why Isak work permit hasn't been sorted yet. Full senior international with requisite number of games in a top 5 league should be automatic governing body endorsement under the @premierleague rules. A mere formality. Lets hope its done in time for tonight. — Mark Douglas (@MsiDouglas) August 31, 2022

2.

Casemiro had his work permit sorted within 24 hours to make his debut but we’ve had Alexander Isak almost a week and still isn’t registered to play. What the fck is going on? #NUFC https://t.co/glx10P5iBp — LC⚫️⚪️ (@NUFCLC) August 30, 2022

3.

Contacted home office this morning to ask why Isak is still waiting for work permit 5 days after paperwork was submitted. Anyone who had to deal with getting a passport this year or any other bureaucratic process with this govt won’t hold their breath for a swift response #NUFC — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) August 31, 2022

4.

How the fuck! Has Paqueta got his work permit before Isak.. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/QXvoUiBArR — Ryan📵 (@ChappsRyan2000) August 31, 2022

5.

6.

Will Alex Isak get his work permit in time to make his #NUFC debut tonight? pic.twitter.com/gDoQ3d1KTd — Newcastle Fans TV (@NewcastleFansTV) August 31, 2022

7.

Waiting for Isak’s work permit 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/dogzoTA5B6 — Michael Crow (@crowst3r) August 31, 2022

8.

#NUFC #LIVNEW Scenes in the Newcastle boardroom as Alexander Isak’s work permit arrives via FedEx @ 18:44 pic.twitter.com/5ftW7EALAb — neil leverett (@neil_lev_sport) August 31, 2022

Isak on joining Newcaslte

Isak said: “It was a big, big decision for me but it is a decision I am really happy with.

“It is a great, historical club that I think anyone would like to play for, with amazing fans.

“They were a big part of why I came here – and also the club’s project, which is one that I really believe in.

“I want to win things.”

