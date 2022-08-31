David Beckham is a sporting and global icon.

Ahead of the controversial World Cup in Qatar this winter, he has starred in a marketing campaign for the country.

Here he is:

LGBTIQ+ rights

However, measures to ensure the safety of LGBTIQ+ people in Qatar remain inadequate with less than eight months to go to the World Cup, groups supporting the community said in March.

Same-sex relationships are directly criminalised under the laws of the Gulf state, leading to concerns over the well-being of LGBTQI+ people visiting the country for the tournament and those from that community who reside there.

An international grouping of 16 organisations focused on LGBTQI+ rights has issued eight action points to tournament organisers FIFA and the local organising committee.

“If acknowledgement of the issues facing LGBTIQ+ people in Qatar and reassurances of safety cannot be offered, we will be forced to question if the risk facing LGBTIQ+ people wanting to attend or work at the World Cup in Qatar is too high.

“Further meetings are planned with both FIFA and the Supreme Committee in the coming weeks where it is hoped progress can be made.”

“Qatar is one of the 11 remaining UN member States where there is some legal possibility that the death penalty exists as a prescribed punishment for same-sex sexual acts” @ILGAWORLD



#WorldCup #FIFArabCup https://t.co/3A6jbYqoLO pic.twitter.com/fCYXMzqQw0 — FootballvHomophobia (@FvHtweets) December 16, 2021

Migrant workers

Qatar has also deported migrant workers who protested about unpaid wages, as the country prepares for the football World Cup in November, the BBC reports.

At least 60 workers rallied outside Al Bandary International Group’s Doha offices on 14 August – some reportedly had not been paid for seven months.

Since Qatar was awarded the World Cup in 2010 – sparking a wave of construction of stadiums and infrastructure across the country – its treatment of migrant workers has been questioned.

Reactions

For someone who posted the Rainbow flag on Instagram, this feels like he has sold out to some people:

1.

🤡 David Beckham historically posting the Rainbow Flag on Instagram.



💥 Now the face of Qatar – where homosexuality comes with punishment of up to 3 years in prison and a fine and the possibility of death penalty for Muslims



Not that he needs the cash but £10m in the bank helps pic.twitter.com/eyxdnta7ah — Jamie Jenkins (@statsjamie) August 30, 2022

2.

It's probably a great place to be….if your a multi millionaire, globally recognised figure…



Probably not so good if you are a Female or Gay person… — Johnny Drummond (@ThatJohnnyD) August 31, 2022

3.

Bend the truth like Beckham — 𝙁𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙞𝙨 (@fransglobal) August 31, 2022

4.

The below magazine cover from June 2002, when David Beckham stood alongside LGBT people at a time it was really not in fashion. It’s never too late for him to use the huge platform he has at this World Cup. https://t.co/7kH1EPgh7v pic.twitter.com/zlw1AGi0NM — Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) August 31, 2022

5.

Hey #DavidBeckham did you forget to hear from #migrantworkers who have built the #Qatar2022 @FIFAcom #WorldCup2022 hotels and stadiums? Ready for intros when you are https://t.co/ZhJpFnqJ69 — Philippe Sion (@SionPhilippe) August 31, 2022

6.

David Beckham, self-declared feminist + @UNICEF ambassador, kicks off multi-million pound campaign to bring tourists to Qatar, describing it as an ‘incredible place’.



…aside from it being illegal to be gay + women still need permission to study or marry.https://t.co/n0vsDCZnRp — David Challen (@David_Challen) August 30, 2022

