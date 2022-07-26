Newcastle United confirmed that they have handed Dwight Gayle over to Stoke City on a permanent deal.

They praised him on Twitter saying: “We would like to thank @dwightgayle for his contribution to Newcastle United over the past six years and wish him all the very best for the future.”

🤝 #NUFC can confirm that Dwight Gayle has joined Stoke City on a permanent deal.



We would like to thank @dwightgayle for his contribution to Newcastle United over the past six years and wish him all the very best for the future.



⚫️⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) July 22, 2022

He was a force in the championship and a lot of people wished him well for the future.

The former Crystal Palace forward boasts an impressive record at Championship level, having scored 59 times in 100 second-tier appearances.

All the best at Stoke, Dwight Gayle ⚫⚪ pic.twitter.com/p1QhSkgpjE — ToonArmy (@toonarmy_com) July 22, 2022

Gayle’s switch to Stoke City saw him follow Ciaran Clark, Isaac Hayden and Jeff Hendrick out of the door. Eddie Howe has admitted that Matt Ritchie could also leave.

The clear-out continues but a lot of Newcastle fans want to know when/if they will land a striker. Callum Wilson is a fantastic talent but there are question marks over his fitness.

Striker talk

The club has been linked with a huge number of strikers.

One of the most recent is Strasbourg striker Ludovic Ajorque:

🚨 EXCLUSIVE! 🚨



– Newcastle United, Leicester City and Crystal Palace are plotting moves for Ludovic Ajorque.🧐



– The Strasbourg striker is keen on a move to the Premier League.🔜



– He has two years left on his contract.📝



READ: https://t.co/1b8vuJMtDM #NUFC #LCFC #CPFC pic.twitter.com/jzpripHOap — Football Insider (@footyinsider247) July 26, 2022

Also, it is claimed that offers for Everton pair Anthony Gordon and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have also broken down, while Brentford want more than £40m for Ivan Toney

Offers for Everton pair Anthony Gordon and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have also broken down, while Brentford want more than £40m for Ivan Toney #NUFC 🧵 5/8https://t.co/gqEhYHzyMP pic.twitter.com/fwz4vethUt — i sport (@iPaperSport) July 25, 2022

Timo Werner

1.

Better to be a swap deal Werner to NUFC ASM to Chelsea. Make it happen @todd_boehly or sell our club to a owner who will make our club great again — JORGINHO (@McZurich255) July 26, 2022

2.

He's done it once….. — nufc_seb (@nufc_seb) July 26, 2022

3.

Werner Wilson ASM.



Would love this. #NUFC — TOTALNUFC (@TOTALNUFC1892) July 26, 2022

4.

As someone who follows Newcastle I can’t see that happening even though I know Newcastle need a striker of some kind before the window closes but can’t see Werner going to Newcastle — Dylan Keville (@dylankeville4) July 26, 2022

5.

His salary is way too high for us. Doesn’t make sense at all, unless it’s a loan, which I can’t see Chelsea granting. — Yanited (@Yanited1892) July 26, 2022

6.

7.

Don’t normally jump on rumours but I’ve said for months that he’d be my number one choice to come in as a ST.



He just needs a bit of confidence and love from some fans. No pressure on his shoulders and style of play suits him to a tee.



Would love it but very hard to do. #NUFC https://t.co/OScSAAOSph — Unify the Toon (@ToonUnify) July 26, 2022

8.

Good rotation for Callum Wilson when he gets injured https://t.co/KWhMOlP76N — 00:00 off the henny (@Sossbro) July 26, 2022

Related:Newcastle United bring in cycling legend and it’s got people talking