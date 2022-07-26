Queues are building at the Port of Dover amid fears that the severe disruption seen in recent days could return to Kent throughout the summer.

Ferry operator DFDS told passengers that there were “queues of around an hour” for French border checks on Monday morning, and to “allow a minimum of 120 minutes before your departure to complete all controls”.

P&O Ferries wrote on Twitter: “The queues have picked up and it is taking approximately one hour to clear passport control.”

The finger has been pointed at French border officials by the government but many people have blamed Brexit.

Simon Calder for one…

This is the end of the argument.



Ironically, it is the absurd GB News having to endure this masterclass in simply articulated, balanced, fact-based, expertise.



If you believe any other version of events, good luck tying your shoelaces this morning. pic.twitter.com/2zYMvHM3g2 — Brendan May (@bmay) July 25, 2022

However, James Cleverly appeared on Sky News to claim that UK travellers should just be waved through like they were before the UK left the EU.

This tweet is worth a look.

James Cleverly, and various other MPs and gov't media proxies, say French border officials only stamp every passport as revenge; that they can just wave people through like they used to.



The official travel advice by the Foreign Office warns against precisely this. 🧐 ~AA pic.twitter.com/sbM6KIRXAK — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) July 25, 2022

His comments have been torn to pieces by filmmaker Peter Stefanovic in a new video.

He shared the video and wrote: “There’s every reason that could continue” says Education Secretary James Cleverly when told by @KayBurley before Brexit people were waved through with the odd passport checked A glance at the Governments own webpage advice shows that once again he’s talking COMPLETE BOLL****.”

“There’s every reason that could continue” says Education Secretary James Cleverly when told by @KayBurley before Brexit people were waved through with the odd passport checked



A glance at the Governments own webpage advice shows that once again he’s talking COMPLETE BOLL**** pic.twitter.com/Ij6DeZOrsl — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) July 25, 2022

