Newcastle United have drafted in sporting performance expert Sir Dave Brailsford to address their squad ahead of the new Premier League season.

Brailsford, who masterminded the rise of British cycling on track and road with his concentration on marginal gains, shared his thoughts with the Magpies’ coaching staff and players during their pre-season training camp in Lisbon on Sunday evening.

Head coach Eddie Howe told the club’s official website: “I have been aware of Sir Dave’s approach and his incredible achievements at the very elite level of sport for a long time and I was delighted to finally meet him.

Former Team Sky principal Brailsford is currently director of sport at INEOS and has worked with the New Zealand All Blacks, OGC Nice, the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team, the INEOS Grenadiers cycling team, the INEOS Britannia sailing team and elite runner Eliud Kipchoge.

🧠 #NUFC's players and staff have been visited by sporting performance expert Sir Dave Brailsford during our pre-season training camp.



Sir Dave was invited to the team hotel to address the group as he shared his renowned approach to sporting culture, mindset and performance. — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) July 25, 2022

Newcastle face Portuguese side Benfica at the Estadio da Luz on Tuesday evening before Serie A Atalanta visit St James’ Park on Friday evening and LaLiga outfit Athletic Bilbao the following day ahead of the opening league fixture against promoted Nottingham Forest.

Reactions

A few people were wondering what he might bring to the side…

1.

Can he play right wing ? — Gary Card (@garycardy) July 25, 2022

2.

Look forward to joelinton winning the tour de france — Jonny Harold (@jonnyh267) July 25, 2022

3.

Eddie Howe's Cutting Edge Sports Psychology Mags ™️ https://t.co/wfvEfagfCH — Jimmy Colville (@DetritusBramble) July 26, 2022

4.

The guy who masterminded Team Sky’s Tour de France successes.

The book is interesting. Achieving higher levels of performance through obsessive attention to detail and identifying marginal gains.

Got Eddie Howe written all over it. https://t.co/Mlsvfb1f6p — Dave Morton (@DaveSMorton) July 25, 2022

5.

Privileged to get the chance to listen to Sir Dave Brailsford speak last night, someone I’ve admired for a long time. Some brilliant take-home messages and fascinating stories. https://t.co/I9h5CoL50c — Joe Friar (@joefriar21) July 25, 2022

6.

7.

This tweet has got me thinking what Sir Dave would make of this Don and his 'elite' methods? What a difference a year makes… https://t.co/CD2iwcC2TC pic.twitter.com/oa82y7dszL — Toon Toon (@EastLondonMag) July 25, 2022

Related: Best reactions as Ronaldo returns to Manchester United without transfer