As one Manchester legend arrived at their training ground another was following up just a few minutes later.

Cristiano Ronaldo is due to for crunch talks with new boss Erik ten Hag over his future, but Sir Alex Ferguson is now in the same location.

It is not clear whether the legendary United manager will be involved in the meeting but it would seem likely they would exchange at least a few words.

Ronaldo has struggled find a new club with Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid deciding not to sign him.

It comes as Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez will both meet their new Manchester United teammates for the first time on Tuesday following their arrival in the summer transfer window.

However, Frenkie De Jong will reportedly only agree to leave Barcelona for Chelsea this summer, as he has no interest in joining Manchester United.

Ferguson needed?

Was Ferguson needed today? This is the question that has divided opinion

1.

Sir Alex, Richard Arnold, John Murtough, Bryan Robson, etc — doesn't matter who's at the meeting. The most important thing is Erik ten Hag should NOT be undermined.



They should represent what the manager wants for his team, not what they want for Man Utd. pic.twitter.com/bO0MlqrjVA — UtdFaithfuls (@UtdFaithfuls) July 26, 2022

2.

I hate that United keep using Sir Alex Ferguson like a police negotiator to talk down Ronaldo, the guy who famously said 'No one's bigger than the club' — Casey Evans (@Casey_Evans_) July 26, 2022

3.

Ironically the one exception to that rule with Ferguson was Ronaldo so I guess this is apt — Casey Evans (@Casey_Evans_) July 26, 2022

4.

5.

Man United are pulling Sir Alex Ferguson & Bryan Robson to speak to Ronaldo…



What an absolute circus & joke #mufc look, if he doesn’t want to be here, move on! This is a terrible message to the rest of the squad! — Terry Flewers (@terryflewers) July 26, 2022

6.

Love you Sir Alex, really do, but just go and enjoy a jacuzzi or something, glass of red, watch an episode of The Office, go and relax. Don't get involved. https://t.co/2NuqdLF8Fn — United Peoples TV (@UnitedPeoplesTV) July 26, 2022

7.

I am not sure about Sir Alex Ferguson's presence in the Ronaldo talks. To me, this is between Ronaldo and Ten Hag. Having Fergie around there feels slightly distracting and undermining for ETH. Fergie's continued presence at OT casts a bit of a shadow to me. — Alex Shaw (@AlexShawESPN) July 26, 2022

8.

Sir Alex Ferguson is one of my favourite people of all time



He gave me days most football fans could barely dream of, but we lived them



All that aside, we’re long gone from your time in charge, turn around the motor and leave Carrington to Erik & his team. — The Life Of Brian (@DaytrippingRed) July 26, 2022

