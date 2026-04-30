For a long time, it seemed as if Nigel Farage was the favourite guest of Question Time. During his time as leader of UKIP and then the Brexit Party, he made dozens of appearance on the BBC programme, with only the late Charles Kennedy having been on the panel more.

But at this rate, Zia Yusuf could soon overtake the pair of them.

This week, Reform’s spokesperson for home affairs – who let’s not forget dramatically quit the party less than a year ago before U-turning on his decision – will make his 7th appearance on Question Time.

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These seven appearances have all come in the space of less than two years, and Yusuf has now appeared on Question Time more than any other guest since the 2024 general election.

In 2025 alone, Yusuf made four appearances on the show, and tonight will be his second Question Time booking of 2026.

Yusuf isn’t the only Question Time regular who’ll be on the panel from tonight’s edition in Maidenhead, as Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper will be making her 10th appearance on the programme.

Yusuf and Cooper will be on the show alongside Labour environment secretary Emma Reynolds, the Conservatives’ shadow environment secretary Victoria Atkins and deputy leader of the Greens Rachel Millward.

Yusuf’s previous appearances on Question Time haven’t tended to go brilliantly for him.

In the past, he’s been booed for his response to an audience member, skewered by Green Party leader Zack Polanski, and been stunned into silence by reminders about the ‘skeletons in Reform’s closet.’

Let’s see how he fares on tonight’s show…