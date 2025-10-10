Zia Yusuf’s anti-migrant rhetoric was perfectly shut down by Zack Polanski on this week’s edition of Question Time, and the audience seemed to love it.

Reform head of policy Yusuf and Green leader Polanski were on the panel for Thursday’s programme from Shrewsbury, alongside Labour MP James Murray, Tory MP Nigel Huddleston and Telegraph columnist Annabel Dunham.

The first question the panel were asked related to Robert Jenrick’s leaked comments regarding the Birmingham area of Handsworth.

In a recording obtained by the Guardian, Jenrick described the neighbourhood as “one of the worst-integrated places” because he didn’t see “another white face” during a visit.

Predictably, Reform’s Yusuf hit out at “mass immigration”, pointing to polling which shows it to be the number one issue for voters.

It was at this point that Polanski asked Yusuf whether immigration might be seen as an issue for so many people because he and Reform “spend a lot of spreading misinformation and fear?”

Cue loud applause from the Shrewsbury audience.

Deafening applause as Zack Polanski tells Zia Yusuf that people's concern over immigration is because he spends all his time spreading misinformation and fear.#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/Gb3QpEpa3d — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) October 9, 2025

Polanski and Yusuf clashed on multiple occasions during the programme, with the Green Party leader also challenging Yusuf over Nigel Farage’s links to Nathan Gill, a man who was found guilty of bribery with the Russian state.