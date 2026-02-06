A Question Time audience member reminded Zia Yusuf that Reform aren’t exactly squeaky clean and have some ‘skeletons in the closet.’

On this week’s edition of the programme, the panel were discussing the Peter Mandelson scandal that has engulfed Keir Starmer and his government.

But one man in the audience decided to issue a timely reminder to Yusuf, Reform’s head of policy, asking if he had ‘any skeletons.’

The comment drew applause and initial silence from Yusuf, who asked the man to clarify what he meant.

The man said it is ‘not like Reform are squeaky clean’, with Fiona Bruce then bringing up the Nathan Gill scandal from last year.

In response, Yusuf said he had never ‘met or spoken to’ Reform’s former leader in Wales, who was took bribes from a pro-Russian politician.

Man in the dark blue sweater – I wonder if there’s any skeletons in the Reform party?

Zia Yusuf – Could you be more precise?

Man in dark blue sweater- You’re not exactly squeaky clean.

Fiona brings up Nathan Gill.

ZY – I’ve never met him.

This isn’t the first time Yusuf has been challenged over the Gill scandal on Question Time.

During yet another Question Time appearance last year, Yusuf confronted on the story by Green leader Zack Polanski.

And on a LBC appearance in November, Yusuf was grilled on Gill’s conviction by the SNP’s Stephen Flynn.