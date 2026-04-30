A video has gone viral on social media appearing to show a member of staff at a Wetherspoons refusing to serve a customer because they support Reform UK.
In footage shared on X, a male voice behind the camera ask the man behind the bar: “So we can’t have a drink then, no, because you’re deciding that?”
The member of staff, who is described as the bar manager in a number of posts sharing the clip on X, confirms that he is indeed deciding not to serve them.
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A second voice behind the camera then asks “You’re saying that Wetherspoons in Braintree is refusing to serve Reform supporters,” to which the employee replies “Yes, I am.”
The clip has caused predictable fury from Reform voices online, including convicted race hate inciter Lucy Connolly, Talk TV’s Dubai resident Isabel Oakeshott, Daily Express columnist Carole Malone and Tory-turned-Reform recruit Nadine Dorries.
At the same time though, many were keen to point out that many of those attacking the Wetherspoons member of staff were the same voices celebrating pub landlords who refused to serve MPs of parties they disagree with.
Wetherspoons has yet to comment on the clip.