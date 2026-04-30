A video has gone viral on social media appearing to show a member of staff at a Wetherspoons refusing to serve a customer because they support Reform UK.

In footage shared on X, a male voice behind the camera ask the man behind the bar: “So we can’t have a drink then, no, because you’re deciding that?”

The member of staff, who is described as the bar manager in a number of posts sharing the clip on X, confirms that he is indeed deciding not to serve them.

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A second voice behind the camera then asks “You’re saying that Wetherspoons in Braintree is refusing to serve Reform supporters,” to which the employee replies “Yes, I am.”

🚨NEW: A Wetherspoons bar manager in Braintree has refused to serve supporters of Reform UK. pic.twitter.com/cPQIRCMBLm — The Mercian (@TheMercianNews) April 29, 2026

The clip has caused predictable fury from Reform voices online, including convicted race hate inciter Lucy Connolly, Talk TV’s Dubai resident Isabel Oakeshott, Daily Express columnist Carole Malone and Tory-turned-Reform recruit Nadine Dorries.

Who rightly won’t have a job now!!!’ https://t.co/wjp7bYWyOT — Carole Malone (@thecarolemalone) April 30, 2026

Does this silly little snowflake know who owns Wetherspoons and therefore who pays his wages? Tim Martin was a prominent Brexiteer and ally of @reformparty_uk leaders. Oops! — Isabel Oakeshott (@IsabelOakeshott) April 30, 2026

Is this a joke? https://t.co/Jj1icL5si1 — Rt Hon Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) April 30, 2026

Wow!



Does this child realise he’s the manager of a Wearherspoons?



He has probably served every crack head and criminal in Braintree but won’t serve a Reform supporter?



I’m not sure if I want to laugh or cry watching this!



I’m not one for going after people’s jobs etc for… https://t.co/9F2KpHM08T — Lucy Connolly (@LucyTCWife) April 30, 2026

At the same time though, many were keen to point out that many of those attacking the Wetherspoons member of staff were the same voices celebrating pub landlords who refused to serve MPs of parties they disagree with.

How the Reform Massive all whooped and cheered when Labour MPs were refused service in their local pubs



But when it happens to a Reform voter, and bear in mind there’s zero context shown in this clip, it’s a deep state, leftist assault by the Tofurati on civil liberties 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/ioFMlsEBRJ — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) April 30, 2026

🚨 Well if it isn’t the consequences of your own actions. https://t.co/VHHPWvf6ol pic.twitter.com/W8pGg12liL — Politics For You (@PoliticoForYou) April 30, 2026

Labour MPs banned from a pub

Gammons 'haha, hooray'

Reform Yobs chucked out of Wetherspoons

Gammons " sob It's fascism sob

" — Frank Place 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@BotFinderUK) April 30, 2026

Wetherspoons has yet to comment on the clip.