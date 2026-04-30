If your feed has been full of crispy-edged smash burgers lately, Reddit’s latest obsession is a rich, diner-style smash burger loaded with deeply caramelized onions, gooey cheese, and a soft toasted bun. Inspired by a trending r/food post, this version leans into what commenters loved most: aggressively smashed beef, extra onions, and melty cheese.

Here’s how to make it:

Ingredients (Makes 4 Burgers)

For the burgers:

2 lbs ground beef (80/20 chuck preferred)

Salt and black pepper

8 slices American cheese or cheddar

4 brioche or potato buns

Butter for toasting

For the caramelized onions:

3 large yellow onions, thinly sliced

2 tbsp butter

1 tbsp olive oil

Pinch of salt

Optional: splash of Worcestershire or balsamic

Optional toppings:

Pickles

Burger sauce

Mustard

Mayo

Step 1: Make the Caramelized Onions

Heat butter and oil in a skillet over medium-low heat. Add onions with a pinch of salt. Cook slowly for 30–40 minutes, stirring occasionally. When deeply golden and sweet, add Worcestershire or balsamic if desired.

Tip: Don’t rush this step—slow cooking builds the sweet-savory flavor Reddit users rave about.

Step 2: Prep the Beef

Divide beef into 8 loosely packed 4-oz balls.

Keep them cold until cooking.

Season only right before smashing.

Step 3: Smash Time

Heat a cast iron skillet or griddle until very hot. Place beef balls down. Smash hard with a spatula or burger press for maximum crust. Season with salt and pepper. Cook 1–2 minutes until edges crisp. Flip once. Add cheese immediately.

Step 4: Toast the Buns

Butter buns

Toast cut-side down until golden

Step 5: Build the Burger

Layer:

Bottom bun

Smash patty

Caramelized onions

Second patty

More onions

Pickles or sauce

Top bun

Pro Tips for Viral-Level Results

Use 80/20 beef for best flavor

for best flavor Smash only once

Use a ripping hot pan

Go heavier on onions than you think

Soft buns > dense buns

Double patties create the best meat-to-bun ratio

The Final Verdict

This burger nails the internet-famous formula because it balances:

Beefy crispness

Sweet onion depth

Cheese richness

Simplicity

It’s essentially a hybrid between a classic diner smash burger and an Oklahoma onion burger, and it absolutely lives up to the hype. ()

Serve With:

Crispy fries

Onion rings

Dill pickles

Ice-cold soda or beer

Once you make this, standard burgers may start feeling underwhelming.