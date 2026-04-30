If your feed has been full of crispy-edged smash burgers lately, Reddit’s latest obsession is a rich, diner-style smash burger loaded with deeply caramelized onions, gooey cheese, and a soft toasted bun. Inspired by a trending r/food post, this version leans into what commenters loved most: aggressively smashed beef, extra onions, and melty cheese.
Here’s how to make it:
Ingredients (Makes 4 Burgers)
For the burgers:
- 2 lbs ground beef (80/20 chuck preferred)
- Salt and black pepper
- 8 slices American cheese or cheddar
- 4 brioche or potato buns
- Butter for toasting
For the caramelized onions:
- 3 large yellow onions, thinly sliced
- 2 tbsp butter
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- Pinch of salt
- Optional: splash of Worcestershire or balsamic
Optional toppings:
- Pickles
- Burger sauce
- Mustard
- Mayo
Step 1: Make the Caramelized Onions
- Heat butter and oil in a skillet over medium-low heat.
- Add onions with a pinch of salt.
- Cook slowly for 30–40 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- When deeply golden and sweet, add Worcestershire or balsamic if desired.
Tip: Don’t rush this step—slow cooking builds the sweet-savory flavor Reddit users rave about.
Step 2: Prep the Beef
- Divide beef into 8 loosely packed 4-oz balls.
- Keep them cold until cooking.
- Season only right before smashing.
Step 3: Smash Time
- Heat a cast iron skillet or griddle until very hot.
- Place beef balls down.
- Smash hard with a spatula or burger press for maximum crust.
- Season with salt and pepper.
- Cook 1–2 minutes until edges crisp.
- Flip once.
- Add cheese immediately.
Step 4: Toast the Buns
- Butter buns
- Toast cut-side down until golden
Step 5: Build the Burger
Layer:
- Bottom bun
- Smash patty
- Caramelized onions
- Second patty
- More onions
- Pickles or sauce
- Top bun
Pro Tips for Viral-Level Results
- Use 80/20 beef for best flavor
- Smash only once
- Use a ripping hot pan
- Go heavier on onions than you think
- Soft buns > dense buns
- Double patties create the best meat-to-bun ratio
The Final Verdict
This burger nails the internet-famous formula because it balances:
- Beefy crispness
- Sweet onion depth
- Cheese richness
- Simplicity
It’s essentially a hybrid between a classic diner smash burger and an Oklahoma onion burger, and it absolutely lives up to the hype. ()
Serve With:
- Crispy fries
- Onion rings
- Dill pickles
- Ice-cold soda or beer
Once you make this, standard burgers may start feeling underwhelming.