Nigel Farage is set to appear on Question Time for an unbelievable 38th time on Thursday (5/11).

The Reform UK leader, who last appeared on the show in May ahead of the election, will appear in Lincoln alongside Alastair Campbell, Jacqui Smith and Kevin Hollinrake.

It comes after it was announced that Dame Andrea Jenkyns would be running for his party in next year’s Greater Lincolnshire mayoral election.

Farage had yet to declare his intention to run in the General Election the last time he appeared on the show, leading to accusations from Piers Morgan that he had “bottled it”.

Morgan also raised the disaster that is Brexit, saying:

“I seem to remember when 2016 came around we were told there was going to be control of our borders and it was going to be economically beneficial to this country. And eight years later we have lost complete control of our borders… and economically it seems to have been a wilful act of self-harm.”

