Bunta Beer, the UK’s first non-alcoholic Indian craft beer specifically brewed to pair with Indian food, has officially launched in London, offering a fresh take on one of Britain’s most beloved culinary rituals.

Created to complement everything from creamy kormas to fiery vindaloos and bold jalfrezis, Bunta’s flagship 0.5 per cent citrus lager has been carefully developed to enhance Indian cuisine rather than overpower it. Brewed in the UK, the beer features subtle citrus notes from orange peel and coriander seed, mirroring flavour compounds often found in Indian cooking, while its low carbonation helps reduce bloating – making it a lighter, crisper option for spice lovers.

Gluten-free, vegan, and containing just 60 calories per can, Bunta Beer has been designed with modern drinkers in mind, delivering flavour, function, and inclusivity.

Founded in October 2025 by 27-year-old entrepreneur Gunikka Ahuja, Bunta Beer is already making waves in the drinks industry. In April 2026, the brand secured a prestigious Gold award at the London Beer Competition, cementing its place as a serious new player in the alcohol-free beer category.

Bunta Beer has launched with stockists including DELLI, Kricket, Aspen & Meursault, Vintopia Wine, East West Pizza, Wise Bartender, The Alcohol Free Company, and cult London convenience store Londis N16.

While the UK’s Indian food scene has evolved dramatically over recent decades, from classic curry houses to contemporary hotspots such as Dishoom, Hoppers, and Kricket, the beers served alongside these dishes have largely remained the same. Bunta was developed to fill this gap.

Ahuja, originally from New Delhi, was inspired by her own experience of discovering London’s “curry and a pint” culture while visiting her brother in the city.

“I love spicy food and the role of Bunta is to regulate the experience of eating hot food,” says Ahuja. “Bunta cuts through the heat, cleanses the palate and makes you ready for the next bite, while being delicious and not too carbonated to avoid that all too familiar bloat.”

She continues: “The food had evolved, but the beer hadn’t. The only options were brands that had been around for years. Within a few sips, I felt disappointed – harsh, overly bitter, heavy, and gassy. Before I’d even started eating, I’d already switched to a soft drink. That’s when I realised our food deserved better.”

The name “Bunta” draws inspiration from North India’s traditional Banta soda bottles, sealed with a marble (“bunta”), known for their refreshing citrus pop.

Beyond brewing, Ahuja is also bringing her background in textile innovation to the business. Through Buntatex™, a trademarked biodegradable textile innovation, Bunta aims to transform brewing waste into sustainable packaging and branded merchandise — positioning the company at the intersection of food, culture, and circular design.

The brand’s distinctive pink can features a bold cartoon-style illustration inspired by Ahuja’s brother, symbolising a new generation of culturally rooted consumers redefining tradition.

“The character represents a new generation of drinkers who don’t feel the need to drink alcohol to be part of the moment,” says Ahuja. “It could be anyone you see in Shoreditch or Brixton – culturally rooted, making different choices.”

For Ahuja, Bunta Beer represents more than a beverage — it reflects a modern British-Indian identity.

“Modern Indian identity for me is not about rejecting tradition, it’s about evolving it. Bunta is British Indian, but it doesn’t look or feel like what people expect Indian brands to be.”

With ambitions to become the go-to beer for Indian food across restaurants and homes alike, Bunta Beer is reimagining what “curry and a pint” can mean for a new generation.