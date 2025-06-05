Zia Yusuf has resigned as chairman of Reform UK, saying that working to get the party elected is ‘no longer a good use of my time.’

In a post announcing his resignation on X, Yusuf said: “11 months ago I became Chairman of Reform. I’ve worked full time as a volunteer to take the party from 14 to 30%, quadrupled its membership and delivered historic electoral results. I no longer believe working to get a Reform government elected is a good use of my time, and hereby resign the office.”

11 months ago I became Chairman of Reform. I’ve worked full time as a volunteer to take the party from 14 to 30%, quadrupled its membership and delivered historic electoral results.



I no longer believe working to get a Reform government elected is a good use of my time, and… — Zia Yusuf (@ZiaYusufUK) June 5, 2025

His resignation comes just hours after he hit out Reform’s newest MP Sarah Pochin for a “dumb” question she asked at PMQs this week.

Speaking about Yusuf’s resignation, party leader Nigel Farage said he was “genuinely sorry” to see him stand down.

He continued: “As I said just last week, he was a huge factor in our success on May 1st and is an enormously talented person. “Politics can be a highly pressured and difficult game and Zia has clearly had enough. He is a loss to us and public life.”

🚨 BREAKING: Nigel Farage: "I am genuinely sorry that Zia Yusuf has decided to stand down as Reform UK Chairman. As I said just last week, he was a huge factor in our success on May 1st and is an enormously talented person.



"Politics can be a highly pressured and difficult… https://t.co/kKb0N8IuUY — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) June 5, 2025

Related: Reform councillors hang portraits of Nigel Farage in their office