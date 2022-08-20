The latest YouGov polling puts Labour 15 points ahead of the Conservatives, a result that could have massive ramifications if repeated at a general election.

Liz Truss is a firm favourite to win the Tory leadership contest, meaning she will likely go toe-to-toe with Sir Keir Starmer when the next election is announced.

But her popularity is waning with the British public, especially those north of the border, and her economic plans are also already wreaking havoc with the markets.

YouGov’s latest polling puts Labour way out in the lead with 43 per cent of the vote compared to just 28 per cent for the Conservatives.

According to Byline Times’ political correspondent Adam Bienkov, that would translate to a 126 seat majority for Labour at the next election.

Those losing their seats could also include Boris Johnson, Jacob Rees-Mogg and Dominic Raab.

YouGov gives Labour a 15-point lead.



LAB: 43%

CON: 28%

LD: 11%

GRN: 7%

SNP: 5%

REF: 4%



