Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are hugely unpopular in Scotland, a new poll has suggested.

The survey by Ipsos Scotland found the former chancellor to be marginally more popular than the Foreign Secretary, but both are struggling for support north of the border.

Of the 1,000 people who responded, 59 per cent had an unfavourable view of Mr Sunak, compared to 19 per cent who had a favourable view of him and 18 per cent who said they had neither view – creating a net popularity of -40 per cent.

NEW from @IpsosScotland : Rishi Sunak narrowly leads Liz Truss on popularity among the Scottish public. 3 in 5 have an unfavourable view of each candidate – but both are less unpopular than Boris Johnson (1/2) pic.twitter.com/2Ik7RXHs1h — Emily Gray (@EmilyIpsosScot) August 19, 2022

In the same survey, just 15 per cent of the Scots who responded said they had a favourable view of Liz Truss, while 60 per cent had an unfavourable view and 20 per cent held neither view – a net popularity of -45 per cent.

The fieldwork for the survey was carried out between August 12 and 15.

Both candidates this week took part in a hustings event in Perth, where they made their pitches to Tory members in a bid to secure the votes they need to put them in Number 10.

In the poll, 55 per cent of people who voted Tory in last year’s Holyrood election had a more favourable view of Mr Sunak, while 45 per cent had a more favourable view of Ms Truss.

But both remain starkly more popular than Boris Johnson, with 74 per cent of respondents reacting unfavourably to the current Prime Minister, compared to 14 per cent favourable and 11 per cent who held neither view, resulting in a net rating of -60 per cent.

Meanwhile, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer had a 26 per cent favourable response, 40 per cent unfavourable and 30 per cent neither – combining for a net rating of -14 per cent.

Related: Truss looks to have one foot in No 10 following latest polling figures