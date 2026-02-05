Rupert Lowe was heckled with shouts of “shame” in the House of Commons as he credited Elon Musk and X for helping ‘expose’ the Peter Mandelson scandal.

In recent days, the extent of Mandelson’s relationship with Epstein has been unveiled as more files relating to the convicted paedophile were released.

This included documents showing emails between Mandelson and Epstein in which he forwarded internal government information to the disgraced financier during his time as business secretary in 2009.

At Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Starmer told Parliament he was aware of the former business secretary’s ongoing friendship with Epstein when he appointed him as ambassador.

This was followed by a debate in the Commons about the Epstein revelations relating to Mandelson.

During this debate, former Reform MP Rupert Lowe decided to put his two pence into proceedings.

The Great Yarmouth MP heaped praise on Elon Musk of all people, crediting the billionaire for ‘playing his part in exposing a great deal’ of the Mandelson scandal.

Lowe was heckled with shouts of “shame” after claiming “we all owe a great vote of thanks and gratitude” to Musk and his platform X.

🚨 WATCH: MPs shout "shame" as Rupert Lowe says "we all owe a great vote of thanks and gratitude" to Elon Musk for "exposing" the Peter Mandelson scandal pic.twitter.com/ite7jW3H96 — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) February 4, 2026

It’s unclear what role exactly Lowe believes Musk and X played in helping uncover the Mandelson debacle, given that the relationship between him and Epstein was already common knowledge and only made headlines following the latest tranche of files released by the US Department of Justice.

We’re sure this glowing praise of Musk and his platform has nothing to do with the fact that Lowe has earned tens of thousands of pounds from X.