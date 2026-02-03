Many have made the same joke following the scandal surrounding Peter Mandelson and his relationship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

This week, the latest tranche of Epstein files released in the US revealed that Lord Mandelson appeared to pass sensitive government information to Epstein.

According to the documents, Mandelson forwarded internal government information to the disgraced financier during his time as business secretary in 2009.

READ NEXT: Andrea Jenkyns almost walks off Jeremy Vine show after debate about Epstein and Trump

This includes an email showing that Mandelson gave Epstein advance notice of a €500bn bailout from the EU to save the Euro.

Both the SNP and Reform have reported Mandelson to the police over the allegations, which emerged on Monday.

On Sunday evening, Mandelson had resigned as a Labour peer over his contact with Epstein with Downing Street saying he should no longer be a member of the House of Lords.

Whilst Mandelson’s political career is now certainly over as a result of the scandal, many on social media did wonder if he had one option left on the table for him: defecting to Reform, a party that have had no problem with recruiting disgraced politicians from other parties.

I guess the only option left for Mandelson now is to join Reform. — charlie higson (@monstroso) February 2, 2026

BREAKING: Peter Mandelson has defected to Reform UK pic.twitter.com/XA7Go1pF2P — Joe (@MrJoeGooch) February 2, 2026

🚨BREAKING: Peter Mandelson has defected to Reform.



Mandelson resigned from the Labour Party this evening and is expected to appear with Nigel Farage tomorrow to officially announce his defection, per my sources. — Dan Gliebitz (@RealDanGliebitz) February 1, 2026

In talks with Peter Mandelson about joining Reform. — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) February 1, 2026

I hear Peter Mandelson could be joining Reform soon. — Shibley (@dr_shibley) February 2, 2026