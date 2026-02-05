There was an unexpected guest during a television interview involving Kemi Badenoch, when a mouse appeared to run behind her.

The Tory leader was sat in her Westminster office doing a live interview for ITV’s ‘Peston’ when something could be seen scurrying along the floor to the right of Badenoch.

Did anyone see the mouse running under the radiator when @peston was interviewing Kemi Badenoch?! pic.twitter.com/q0fsc1JOMq — Jono Read (@jonoread) February 5, 2026

On closer inspection, it seems pretty obvious that the culprit was a mouse, and the clip has since been widely shared on social media.

In reality, the mouse’s appearance shouldn’t be all that surprising.

For years, the corridors and offices of Westminster have been plagued by rodent and pest problems.

According to data from the House of Commons released last August, pest controllers had to tackle over 3,000 reports of mice, rats, insects and birds in Parliament since 2020.

Of these incidents, more than a 1,000 were mice-related.

The problem seems to be getting worse as well, with there being almost as many reports in the first half of 2025 as there were in the whole of 2022, the Metro reports.

In 2022, the House of Commons was given a low hygiene rating by Westminster City Council after mouse droppings were found in 19 different places.