Reform MP Rupert Lowe earns an eye-watering £940 an hour by tweeting on X, The London Economic can reveal.

The MP for Great Yarmouth’s register of interests shows that he earned a whopping £4,699 in January by spending five hours posting on Elon Musk’s social media platform. Since July, he has made £12,460 from the app.

His posts about hot topics such as migration tend to go viral with Musk regularly reposting his content to his 217 million fans.

“I have been reliably informed that ONE migrant hotel is spending £800 A DAY on taxis. To take the migrants to hospital, dentist, GP appointments, schools and more,” he furiously declared to his 285,000 followers earlier this week: “Please remember – this is YOUR money, being spent to accommodate illegal migrants. It is a spit in the face.”

Dozens of accounts affiliated with hard right ideologies shared the post.

Nigel Farage has made £8,900 from Elon Musk’s creator scheme. Reform’s deputy, Richard Tice, has also bagged £4,200 since December. Ashfield MP Lee Anderson has earned £1,900.

Reform figures, however, say they aren’t the only MPs profiting from the program.

Carla Denyer, MP for Bristol Central and Green Party co-leader, said the profits made by Lowe and other Reform UK figures mark an “unholy alliance” between the right wing and Elon Musk.

“The fact that Reform MPs are profiting financially from posting on Musk’s X tells us all we need to know about how genuine their motives are,” she told the Independent last month.

“Neither Musk nor Farage have ordinary people’s interests at heart. They don’t want to make people’s lives better, and they don’t value our democracy. They want to strip away protections for workers to make it easier for them and their super-rich buddies to make money, and don’t care what damage they do to our communities in the process.”

Rupert Lowe defended his paycheck to The London Economic: “If I wanted to make money out of being in Parliament, I wouldn’t be donating my entire net MP salary to local charities, would I?”

